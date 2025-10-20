Counties with the most pre-war homes in Massachusetts

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament "they just don't make them like they used to."

In some ways, that's a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you'll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Massachusetts with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built in 1939 or earlier based on 2023 5-year estimates.

#14. Barnstable County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.6% (19,221 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.4% (740 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1976

- National rank: #1,472

- Total homes built: 165,661

#13. Nantucket County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.1% (2,134 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 1.4% (170 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1983

- National rank: #1,061

- Total homes built: 12,449

#12. Dukes County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.2% (3,572 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.4% (72 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1981

- National rank: #858

- Total homes built: 17,713

#11. Plymouth County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.7% (46,947 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.9% (2,018 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1971

- National rank: #773

- Total homes built: 216,654

#10. Norfolk County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.5% (77,801 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.7% (2,047 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1964

- National rank: #516

- Total homes built: 293,420

#9. Hampshire County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.5% (18,279 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.6% (430 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1970

- National rank: #473

- Total homes built: 66,490

#8. Worcester County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.5% (97,195 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.4% (1,404 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1966

- National rank: #471

- Total homes built: 353,405

#7. Hampden County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.6% (56,368 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.2% (467 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1958

- National rank: #415

- Total homes built: 197,210

#6. Bristol County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.6% (77,216 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.4% (901 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1963

- National rank: #283

- Total homes built: 244,166

#5. Middlesex County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.4% (214,092 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.8% (5,049 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1961

- National rank: #255

- Total homes built: 660,814

#4. Essex County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.6% (113,530 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.4% (1,406 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1960

- National rank: #169

- Total homes built: 328,460

#3. Franklin County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.7% (12,297 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.3% (92 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1961

- National rank: #141

- Total homes built: 34,424

#2. Berkshire County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.3% (25,373 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.2% (150 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1955

- National rank: #125

- Total homes built: 69,861

#1. Suffolk County

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 46.0% (162,687 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 0.9% (3,192 homes)

- Median year homes built: 1948

- National rank: #17

- Total homes built: 353,930