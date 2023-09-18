For the past couple of years, Americans have had to cope with sky-high inflation. And many of us are left wondering if we are doing enough to save for our future.

What Is the Median Wealth of American Householders?

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its Wealth of Households report. This report provides a 2021 snapshot of what U.S. households have accumulated in wealth (defined as all assets minus debts) according to their age. Let's take a look:

Age of Householder Dollar Amount Under 35 $30,500 35 to 44 $126,900 45 to 54 $186,000 55 to 64 $276,000 65 to 69 $341,400 70 to 74 $373,900 75 and Over $315,900

How Can I Make Extra Money Right Now?

Do you have some catching up to do? If so, you may be wondering how you can make extra money to boost your savings. Here are some ideas:

Make Money Online With These Websites

Download a Money-Making App

There are plenty of apps that allow you to make money by doing micro-tasks like mystery shopping, transcribing speech to text and more.

Here are some apps that you can download to make money by doing various tasks:

Drive and Earn

Perhaps you know someone who makes money as a driver for Lyft or Uber or some other rideshare company. All you need is a driver's license, a good-condition vehicle and a passed background check. Here are some options:

Final Thoughts

No matter how much or how little your household has squirreled away, it is never too late to follow the sage advice of money expert Clark Howard and start spending less and saving more.

Do you want to learn and earn? Read our guide on how to make extra money.

The post What Is the Median Wealth of a U.S. Household? appeared first on Clark Howard.