Venu Sports: 4 Things To Know About the New Streaming Service

Get ready, sports fans! There's a new live TV streaming service coming soon that is geared toward your viewing habits.

Venu Sports, which is an all-sports streaming joint venture by Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and ESPN, is set to launch in the latter part of 2024.

By "joining forces" on this service, these long-time competitors will provide sports fans with a subscription to watch many of the top live sporting events without having to pay for cable or one of the more expensive streaming services like YouTube TV.

Information is still flowing in on this yet-to-be-launched streaming service. Let’s look at what we know so far.

Venu Sports: 4 Things To Know

1. How Much Will Venu Sports Cost?

After months of leaving people to speculate on pricing, we finally have an answer on the subscription cost.

Venu Sports announced on August 1, 2024 that the streaming service will cost $42.99 per month.

Venu says this launch price will be guaranteed for new customers for the first 12 months of service. Like many streaming services, you’ll be able to cancel at any time and only pay for one month of service at a time.

There will be a 7-day free trial available to new customers, as well.

2. When Will Venu Sports Launch?

Though a pricing structure was revealed on August 1, the streaming service did not update customers on a potential launch date in that press release.

As things stand, Venu is still promoting this project as a “Fall 2024” launch. There is not an exact launch date yet.

With the NFL and college football regular seasons set to be in full swing by early September, one could reasonably conclude that Venu will want to be selling subscriptions by then if at all possible.

3. What Channels Will Venu Sports Include?

As mentioned earlier, this is a joint venture between Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and ESPN. This trio is responsible for a large percentage of the live broadcasts you may see on traditional cable or live TV streaming services.

According to the August 1st press release, Venu will "provide access to 14 live sports channels and an expansive library of on-demand content from the collective companies' portfolios of sports networks and ESPN+."

The list of channels should include:

ESPN ESPN2 ESPNU SEC Network ACC Network ESPNEWS ABC FOX FS1 FS2 Big Ten Network TNT TBS truTV

The subscription will also provide access to live sports via the ESPN+ streaming service.

It's worth noting that this service will NOT include content from CBS Sports and NBC Sports, which are two big competitors in the sports space. Each features live sports on their respective existing streaming services: Paramount+ and Peacock.

What is not clear at this time are some important answers to questions fans of these sports may have:

Will games be available on-demand if you miss them live?

Will you receive cloud DVR storage to record and rewatch your favorite team's games?

How many concurrent streams will you be allowed per subscription?

4. What Sports Will Be Featured?

As you may have guessed based on the list of channels mentioned above, there are going to be thousands of hours worth of live sports available on this service.

And it’s expected to include content from nearly all of the major American pro sports leagues and college conferences over the course of the year.

This should include:

NFL (Monday Night Football, NFL on FOX and more)

College football (SEC, Big Ten, ACC and more)

NBA

College basketball

MLB

College baseball

College softball

NHL

Soccer

MMA

Auto racing

Will you sign up for this sporting streaming service? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

