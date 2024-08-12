Ultra Mobile Deals: Save Up to $120 on Annual Plans

Now through September 15, new customers can save up to 20% on select Ultra Mobile plans. With an annual Unlimited+ plan, that's a savings of $120!

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Ultra Mobile’s latest deals.

Save 10-20% on Select Ultra Mobile Cell Phone Plans

For a limited time (now through September 15), Ultra Mobile is offering 3-month and 6-month plans for 10% off. Additionally, select annual plans are available for up to 20% off. This deal is only available to new customers.

Here are the eligible plans that are currently available for up to 20% off. In the table below, you’ll see the plans’ discounted pricing for 3, 6 or 12 months of service, the plans’ regular rates and how much you’ll save with each option:

3-Months (10% off) 6-Months (10% off) 12-Months (20% off) Total Savings 3GB Excluded

Regular Price: $48 ($16/month) Excluded

Regular Price: $90 ($15/month) $134.40 ($11.20/month)

Regular Price: $168 ($14/month) Annual Plan: $33.60 5GB $59.40 ($19.80/month)

Regular Price: $66 ($22/month) $113.40 ($18.90/month)

Regular Price: $126 ($21/month) $192 ($16/month)

Regular Price: $240 ($20/month) 3-Month Plan: $6.60

6-Month Plan: $12.60

Annual Plan: $48

10GB $75.60 ($25.20/month)

Regular Price: $84 ($28/month) $145.80 ($24.30/month)

Regular Price: $162 ($27/month) $240 ($20/month)

Regular Price: $300 ($25/month) 3-Month Plan: $8.40

6-Month Plan: $16.20

Annual Plan: $60

15GB $97.20 ($32.40/month)

Regular Price: $108 ($36/month) $189 ($31.50/month)

Regular Price: $210 ($35/month) $288 ($24/month)

Regular Price: $360 ($30/month) 3-Month Plan: $10.80

6-Month Plan: $21

Annual Plan: $72

Unlimited (40GB) $124.20 ($41.40/month)

Regular Price: $138 ($46/month) $243 ($40.50/month)

Regular Price: $270 ($45/month) $384 ($32/month)

Regular Price: $480 ($40/month) 3-Month Plan: $13.80

6-Month Plan: $27

Annual Plan: $96 Unlimited+ (60GB) $151.20 ($50.40/month)

Regular Price: $168 ($56/month) $297 ($49.50/month)

Regular Price: $330 ($55/month) $480 ($40/month)

Regular Price: $600 ($50/month) 3-Month Plan: $16.80

6-Month Plan: $33

Annual Plan: $120



In addition to the discounts above, all Ultra Mobile customers can save 10% on single-month plans by enabling auto-renew.

There is no promo code or porting requirements to get this deal. Simply activate a new line on any eligible Ultra Mobile plan online before September 15 to get the discounted rates. Once your plan period ends (3, 6 or 12 months) your plan rate will return to normal.

You can learn more about Ultra Mobile's current discount here.

Ultra Mobile: An Affordable Phone Service Provider on T-Mobile’s Network

If you aren't familiar with Ultra Mobile, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that runs on T-Mobile's network. Monthly plans begin as low as $15 for unlimited talk & text, or you can get the same plan for $10/month when you prepay for a year in advance.

Compared to other T-Mobile MVNOs, Ultra Mobile offers fair prices for both light data users and unlimited phone plans, especially when you prepay for more than one month.

For example, Ultra Mobile's current deal allows new customers to get 5GB of high-speed data for $16/month for 12 months. This is almost the same price as Mint Mobile's new customer deal for 5GB of high-speed data: $15/month for the first three months. However, with Mint Mobile, you can get the same initial price for an unlimited phone plan with 40GB of high-speed data. Tello Mobile's 5GB plan is available for $14/month at regular rates also on T-Mobile's network.

When it comes to unlimited data, Ultra Mobile's prices are a bit more competitive. The Unlimited plan (40GB high-speed data) begins at $49/month, but you can get cheaper rates by paying for multiple months in advance. To compare, Metro by T-Mobile and Google Fi Wireless offer unlimited phone plans (35GB high-speed data) beginning at $50/month. However, you can get a very cheap unlimited plan from US Mobile (35GB high-speed) beginning at $25/month. Choose the Light Speed network with US Mobile to access T-Mobile's towers.

Unlimited plans are available directly from T-Mobile for as low as $50/month (50GB high-speed data) with the Essentials Saver plan.

Before you switch to Ultra Mobile, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Ultra Mobile's coverage map. Also, be sure to read my full Ultra Mobile review before switching.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to Ultra Mobile and prepaying for more than one month to get the best deal? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

The post Ultra Mobile Deals: Save Up to $120 on Annual Plans appeared first on Clark Howard.