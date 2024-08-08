Costco Rolling Out New Way To Crack Down on Membership Fraud

It was a little over a year ago that we reported that Costco was beginning to crack down on membership sharing by requiring that you show your card at self-checkout.

Costco recently announced that they will deploy membership scanning devices at the entrances of their stores.

Costco Adding Scanners at Warehouse Club Entrances

Costco recently reported that over the next several months, they will implement scanning devices at their entrances. All members will be required to scan their membership card or digital card from the Costco app.

If your membership has become inactive or expired, the attendant at the door will require you to swing by the membership desk before entering.

Some older membership cards do not have photos attached to them. Costco is recommending that you obtain a new card with a picture. But if you prefer the card you have, they will still let you enter by providing a photo ID.

Other Costco Changes Coming Soon

Costco recently announced that it will raise its membership fees in September. Membership will increase by $5 per year for Gold Star members and $10 per year for Executive members.

Will you consider ditching your Costco membership for Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale due to these changes? We have some ideas to help you make the most of your Costco membership and make it make sense for you and your budget.

Have the scanners been rolled out in your club yet? Let us know your thoughts in our Clark.com community.

