Consumer Cellular Deal: Buy Any Phone, Get 2 Months Free

If you're shopping for a new cell phone and a cheaper monthly plan, Consumer Cellular has a deal for you. New customers who sign up before the end of the month can buy any phone and get two months of service for free on any plan.

In this article, I’ll take a look at Consumer Cellular’s current phone and plan selection and walk you through how to switch to Consumer Cellular for two free months of service.

Get Two Months of Service For Free With Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular has been running a great deal recently, and it expires on July 31. This is the last month new customers can switch to Consumer Cellular, buy a phone, and get two months of service for free.

Once you purchase a phone and activate your account (by July 31), you'll pay for your first month of service at its regular rate. Then, you'll receive monthly base service fee credits on your second and third month of service covering the cost of the plan.

There are two ways to get this deal:

Call Consumer Cellular at (888) 511-3894

Visit a Consumer Cellular Store

However you decide to take advantage of this deal, there won’t be any activation fees. You will still have to pay any applicable taxes.

To get this deal, you’ll need to choose a new phone in addition to a new phone plan.

Currently, Consumer Cellular offers 21 different cell phones ranging from the latest smartphones to easy-to-use flip phones. The cheapest device is a Consumer Cellular IRIS Easy Flip for $59 upfront (or $2/month for 24 months). You'll also find a Motorola Moto G Play (2024) for $99 and a Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for $169.

As far as newer devices go, the Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 are all available for under $1,000.

You can check out Consumer Cellular's full selection of phones online.

In addition to buying a new phone, you can choose any Consumer Cellular plan to get this deal. Here are the plans currently available at Consumer Cellular:

$20 for 1GB of high-speed data

$25 for 5GB of high-speed data

$35 for 10GB of high-speed data

$50 for 50GB of high-speed data

All Consumer Cellular plans include unlimited talk and text. Multiline discounts are also available but know that this deal offers only one promotion per account.

Once you choose your new plan and activate your account, you'll pay for the first full month of service. Then, you'll receive promotional credits on your second and third months of service covering your plan. After the third month of service, your plan price will return to its regular rate.

Consumer Cellular: The Best Cell Phone Service Provider for Seniors

If you aren’t familiar with Consumer Cellular, it’s a postpaid cell phone service provider that partners with AT&T to provide coverage to its customers. Previously, Consumer Cellular also partnered with T-Mobile; however, as of this year, all new customers will be on AT&T’s network.

Plans begin as low as $20/month for unlimited talk, text and 1GB of high-speed data. The unlimited plan costs $50 for one line and comes with 50GB of high-speed data before reduced speeds. Other affordable cell phone service providers that run on AT&T's network also offer competitively-priced plans; however, Consumer Cellular stands out for its excellent customer service.

According to the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, Consumer Cellular ranks higher than all other phone service providers. Additionally, Consumer Reports surveyed over 55,000 members in 2023 and found that Consumer Cellular scored significantly higher than all other service providers. Consumer Cellular scored nearly perfect in all categories: value, customer support, data and reception.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index tells the same story reporting that "Consumer Cellular, once again, outperforms value MVNOs and all other carriers." You can see how Consumer Cellular's customer service compares to other phone service providers here.

Excellent customer service partnered with affordable plan prices is why Consumer Cellular earned the the best cell phone plan for seniors award on Clark.com.

I tested Consumer Cellular myself by trying out its most affordable phone plan for 30 days, and I had a great experience. To learn more before you decide to switch, read my full Consumer Cellular review.

Will you be switching to Consumer Cellular this month?

