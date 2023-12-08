Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode – do you ask for a credit score on the first date? People are approaching dating in more practical ways regarding financial stability. Clark discusses red flags and the importance of open communication around money from the get go.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

Money And Dating: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 12.08.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Money And Dating appeared first on Clark Howard.