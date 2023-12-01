12.01.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Millionaire – You Can Get There

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode – Who wants to be a millionaire? New data shows that 12% of American families are now millionaires. How they got there.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Becoming A Millionaire: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- DuckDuckGo — Privacy, simplified.
- WSJ.com: Never Mind the 1%. Mini-Millionaires Are Where Wealth Is Growing Fastest.
- Clark.com – Millionaires
- What Is an ABLE Account?
- How To Open a Roth IRA
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
