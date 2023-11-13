The last three years have been the worst for doing traditional portfolio mixes of stocks & bonds. This brings forth "recency bias". Clark discusses the state of the economy and how bonds fit into your portfolio. Also, self-driving cars have sparked a lot of debate. Are they ready for prime time?
- Bonds Are A Deal: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Self-Driving Cars: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- 5 Things To Know About Series I Savings Bonds
- It's Time to Stop Crying About Bonds and Buy Them Instead
- Bond markets are being hit hard — and it's likely to impact you
- Why is the US economy so resilient?
- Should You Ever Decline a Credit Limit Increase?
- How To Increase the Credit Limit on Your Credit Card
- GM halting driverless car service nationwide after California ban
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Sponsor Link: Raisin
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 11.13.23 Understanding BONDS / Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicles appeared first on Clark Howard.