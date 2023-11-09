11.09.23 New Twists On Phone Scams / Big Pharmacy Chain Closures

Phone scams are proliferating, especially those using AI technology. Some current text scams are exploiting increased deliveries around the holidays. Clark explains what to look out for, and how to avoid getting taken. Also, the big pharmacy chains are closing locations all over the place right now. Get Clark's perspective, plus a review of how to save more on prescription drugs.
- New Phone Scam Alerts: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Pharmacy Closings: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Phone Scams: 5 You Need to Beware Of Now
- Scammers exploit Bitcoin ATMs. Will new California laws help crack down on fraud?
- Scam Alert: Texts about delivery issues that ask you to click on a link are fake, USPS warns
- How To Establish Your Own Side Hustle / SideHUSL.com
- CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are closing thousands of stores. Here's why
- [The Washington Post] Drugstore closures are leaving millions without easy access to a pharmacy
- 10 Ways To Save on Prescription Drugs
- Will Mark Cuban's Prescription Company Really Save You Money?
- What's the Gift Tax Exclusion for 2023?
- How To Dispute an Error on Your Credit Report and Win
- Information about Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donation
