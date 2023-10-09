10.09.23 Interest Rates Are Normal / Battery Generators For Backup Power

Today Clark puts interest rates in perspective, discussing where they're headed and the impact of the national debt on rates. Also today: The home reliability market for power. Utility scale batteries are providing more reliable, lower cost backup power. And batteries are paying a role for home interruptions as well. What to know about battery alternatives to diesel & whole house generators

Interest Rate Assessment: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Home Battery Generators: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

