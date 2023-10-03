Out of the massive and ongoing losses of the pandemic, many people reassessed their lives and livelihoods. This reset has led to a wave of new businesses. Clark discusses how this is outstanding for the American economy, the hope and hazard of entrepreneurship – and the upstart scammers that startups must look out for. Also today, are you obsessed with your fitness devices? This can become a problem for some… including Clark.
- Small Business: Pride & Peril: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Fitness Devices: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- The Pandemic Small-Business Boom Is Fueling the US Economy
- Vetting a business or coaching opportunity before you buy in
- How To Find and Choose a Financial Advisor
- Your Fitbit and Apple Watch may wind up hurting you
- Yes, your smart TV is spying on you – Here's how to stop it
- Save $30 with a new Costco membership
- Homeowners Insurance Archives – Clark Howard
- California changes homeowner's insurance to repair the market
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 10.03.23 Post Pandemic Entrepreneurs / Overkill: Fitness Device Obsession appeared first on Clark Howard.