VOJTa Herout // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Marches in Massachusetts since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Marches in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. March 1956

- Average temperature: 29.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 37.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 20.6°F

- Total precipitation: 5.77"

#8. March 2014 (tie)

- Average temperature: 29.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.51"

#8. March 1900 (tie)

- Average temperature: 29.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.7°F

- Total precipitation: 5.59"

#7. March 1940

- Average temperature: 28.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 37.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 20.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.45"

#5. March 1926 (tie)

- Average temperature: 28.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 37.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 19.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.96"

#5. March 1923 (tie)

- Average temperature: 28.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 39.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.1°F

- Total precipitation: 3.29"

#4. March 1896

- Average temperature: 28.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 37.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 19.2°F

- Total precipitation: 6.23"

#3. March 1906

- Average temperature: 27.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 37°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.8°F

- Total precipitation: 5.72"

#2. March 1960

- Average temperature: 27.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 36.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 18.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.03"

#1. March 1916

- Average temperature: 25.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 35.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 16.1°F

- Total precipitation: 3.57"