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Coldest Aprils in Massachusetts since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. April 1956 (tie)

- Average temperature: 41.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.68"

#8. April 1920 (tie)

- Average temperature: 41.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.69"

#8. April 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 41.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32°F

- Total precipitation: 2.49"

#7. April 1939

- Average temperature: 41.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.5°F

- Total precipitation: 4.76"

#6. April 1975

- Average temperature: 41°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.83"

#5. April 1940

- Average temperature: 40.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31°F

- Total precipitation: 5.77"

#3. April 1972 (tie)

- Average temperature: 40.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 51°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.94"

#3. April 1907 (tie)

- Average temperature: 40.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.99"

#2. April 1926

- Average temperature: 40°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.58"

#1. April 1943

- Average temperature: 39.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 50.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.5"