Cohasset man arrested for painting swastika on a political sign, police say

Police arrested a man they say painted a political sign with a hate symbol on Wednesday.

Frederic Laidlaw, 74, of Cohasset, is facing a felony charge of defacement of property.

According to authorities, Laidlaw entered a private property in the area of Route 3A and painted a swastika on a political sign.

He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Division was notified of the arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group