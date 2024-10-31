Cohasset man arrested for painting swastika on a political sign, police say

Police arrested a man they say painted a political sign with a hate symbol on Wednesday.
Frederic Laidlaw, 74, of Cohasset, is facing a felony charge of defacement of property.
According to authorities, Laidlaw entered a private property in the area of Route 3A and painted a swastika on a political sign.
He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.
The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Division was notified of the arrest.
An investigation remains ongoing.
©2024 Cox Media Group