Approximately 331 million people visited American national parks in 2024, representing a 2% year-over-year growth and the fourth straight year of growth.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons "unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations." Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Barnstable Town. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

#1. Acadia National Park (Maine)

- Distance: 208 miles

- Driving time: 6.1 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1919

- 2024 visitors: 3,961,661 (#7 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 49,071.40 acres

#2. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

- Distance: 486 miles

- Driving time: 10.3 hours

- Date founded: December 26, 1935

- 2024 visitors: 1,720,211 (#18 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 200,445.92 acres

#3. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

- Distance: 591 miles

- Driving time: 11.3 hours

- Date founded: October 11, 2000

- 2024 visitors: 2,912,454 (#12 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 32,571.89 acres

#4. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

- Distance: 631 miles

- Driving time: 12.7 hours

- Date founded: December 27, 2020

- 2024 visitors: 1,811,937 (#17 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 7,021 acres

#5. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

- Distance: 797 miles

- Driving time: 16.6 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 2003

- 2024 visitors: 242,049 (#51 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 26,692.60 acres

#6. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

- Distance: 832 miles

- Driving time: 15.9 hours

- Date founded: June 15, 1934

- 2024 visitors: 12,191,834 (#1 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#7. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

- Distance: 872 miles

- Driving time: 16.0 hours

- Date founded: February 15, 2019

- 2024 visitors: 2,705,209 (#13 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#8. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

- Distance: 906 miles

- Driving time: 17.5 hours

- Date founded: July 1, 1941

- 2024 visitors: 747,042 (#28 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 72,472.87 acres

#9. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

- Distance: 1,001 miles

- Driving time: 23.4 hours

- Date founded: April 3, 1940

- 2024 visitors: 28,806 (#58 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#10. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

- Distance: 1,078 miles

- Driving time: 19.3 hours

- Date founded: February 22, 2018

- 2024 visitors: 2,563,052 (#14 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 192.83 acres

#11. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

- Distance: 1,200 miles

- Driving time: 26.9 hours

- Date founded: April 8, 1975

- 2024 visitors: 199,030 (#53 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#12. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 1,243 miles

- Driving time: 24.5 hours

- Date founded: June 28, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 512,213 (#38 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#13. Everglades National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 1,287 miles

- Driving time: 25.5 hours

- Date founded: May 30, 1934

- 2024 visitors: 741,983 (#29 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#14. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

- Distance: 1,337 miles

- Driving time: 24.1 hours

- Date founded: March 4, 1921

- 2024 visitors: 2,461,812 (#16 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#15. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 1,385 miles

- Driving time: 27.3 hours

- Date founded: October 26, 1992

- 2024 visitors: 84,873 (#55 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#16. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

- Distance: 1,641 miles

- Driving time: 29.6 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 1978

- 2024 visitors: 1,094,245 (#25 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#17. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

- Distance: 1,642 miles

- Date founded: August 2, 1956

- 2024 visitors: 423,029 (#45 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 15,052.33 acres

#18. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

- Distance: 1,676 miles

- Driving time: 31.5 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 1978

- 2024 visitors: 732,951 (#31 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#19. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

- Distance: 1,691 miles

- Driving time: 31.0 hours

- Date founded: January 9, 1903

- 2024 visitors: 489,399 (#40 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 33,970.84 acres

#20. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 1,839 miles

- Driving time: 31.7 hours

- Date founded: January 26, 1915

- 2024 visitors: 4,154,349 (#5 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 265,847.74 acres

#21. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 1,890 miles

- Driving time: 34.2 hours

- Date founded: September 24, 2004

- 2024 visitors: 437,661 (#44 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 107,345.73 acres

#22. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 1,985 miles

- Driving time: 35.7 hours

- Date founded: October 21, 1999

- 2024 visitors: 335,862 (#49 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#23. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

- Distance: 1,992 miles

- Driving time: 34.8 hours

- Date founded: May 14, 1930

- 2024 visitors: 460,474 (#43 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#24. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

- Distance: 2,023 miles

- Driving time: 35.9 hours

- Date founded: October 15, 1966

- 2024 visitors: 226,134 (#52 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#25. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

- Distance: 2,027 miles

- Driving time: 37.9 hours

- Date founded: March 1, 1872

- 2024 visitors: 4,744,353 (#4 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

#26. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

- Distance: 2,037 miles

- Driving time: 37.8 hours

- Date founded: June 12, 1944

- 2024 visitors: 561,458 (#36 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#27. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

- Distance: 2,052 miles

- Driving time: 36.9 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1929

- 2024 visitors: 3,628,222 (#9 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 310,044.36 acres

#28. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 2,056 miles

- Driving time: 38.0 hours

- Date founded: June 29, 1906

- 2024 visitors: 480,065 (#41 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#29. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

- Distance: 2,061 miles

- Driving time: 35.6 hours

- Date founded: December 20, 2019

- 2024 visitors: 702,236 (#33 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 146,344.31 acres

#30. Arches National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 2,077 miles

- Driving time: 36.3 hours

- Date founded: November 12, 1971

- 2024 visitors: 1,466,528 (#20 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#31. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 2,106 miles

- Driving time: 43.4 hours

- Date founded: September 12, 1964

- 2024 visitors: 818,492 (#27 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#32. Glacier National Park (Montana)

- Distance: 2,162 miles

- Date founded: May 11, 1910

- 2024 visitors: 3,208,755 (#10 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,013,126.39 acres

#33. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 2,170 miles

- Driving time: 37.8 hours

- Date founded: December 18, 1971

- 2024 visitors: 1,422,490 (#23 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 241,904.50 acres

#34. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 2,179 miles

- Driving time: 37.3 hours

- Date founded: December 9, 1962

- 2024 visitors: 559,254 (#37 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#35. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 2,237 miles

- Driving time: 39.9 hours

- Date founded: February 25, 1928

- 2024 visitors: 2,498,075 (#15 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#36. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 2,273 miles

- Driving time: 40.9 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1919

- 2024 visitors: 4,919,163 (#3 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#37. Zion National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 2,288 miles

- Driving time: 40.4 hours

- Date founded: November 19, 1919

- 2024 visitors: 4,946,592 (#2 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#38. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 2,302 miles

- Driving time: 40.6 hours

- Date founded: October 14, 1994

- 2024 visitors: 946,369 (#26 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 92,876.75 acres

#39. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

- Distance: 2,312 miles

- Driving time: 40.4 hours

- Date founded: October 27, 1986

- 2024 visitors: 152,068 (#54 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#40. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 2,490 miles

- Driving time: 49.0 hours

- Date founded: October 2, 1968

- 2024 visitors: 16,485 (#62 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 504,780.94 acres

#41. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

- Distance: 2,509 miles

- Driving time: 43.6 hours

- Date founded: October 31, 1994

- 2024 visitors: 1,440,484 (#21 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,408,395.63 acres

#42. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,533 miles

- Driving time: 44.6 hours

- Date founded: October 31, 1994

- 2024 visitors: 2,991,874 (#11 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#43. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 2,537 miles

- Driving time: 47.1 hours

- Date founded: March 2, 1899

- 2024 visitors: 1,620,006 (#19 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#44. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,583 miles

- Driving time: 52.0 hours

- Date founded: March 4, 1940

- 2024 visitors: 699,389 (#34 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#45. Sequoia National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,600 miles

- Driving time: 50.7 hours

- Date founded: September 25, 1890

- 2024 visitors: 1,309,573 (#24 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 404,062.63 acres

#46. Olympic National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 2,602 miles

- Driving time: 49.7 hours

- Date founded: June 29, 1938

- 2024 visitors: 3,717,267 (#8 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#47. Yosemite National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,604 miles

- Driving time: 49.3 hours

- Date founded: October 1, 1890

- 2024 visitors: 4,121,807 (#6 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

- Distance: 2,618 miles

- Driving time: 47.6 hours

- Date founded: May 22, 1902

- 2024 visitors: 504,942 (#39 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#49. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,641 miles

- Driving time: 46.3 hours

- Date founded: August 9, 1916

- 2024 visitors: 357,651 (#47 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#50. Channel Islands National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,707 miles

- Date founded: March 5, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 262,581 (#50 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#51. Pinnacles National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,725 miles

- Driving time: 48.7 hours

- Date founded: January 10, 2013

- 2024 visitors: 354,076 (#48 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 26,685.73 acres

#52. Redwood National Park (California)

- Distance: 2,746 miles

- Driving time: 51.1 hours

- Date founded: October 2, 1968

- 2024 visitors: 622,883 (#35 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,040 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 736,282 (#30 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,186 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 81,670 (#56 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#55. Denali National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,422 miles

- Date founded: February 26, 1917

- 2024 visitors: 466,227 (#42 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#56. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,428 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 11,907 (#63 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#57. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,458 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 419,468 (#46 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#58. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,559 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 18,505 (#60 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#59. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,584 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 17,233 (#61 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#60. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,669 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2024 visitors: 36,230 (#57 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#61. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

- Distance: 5,086 miles

- Date founded: July 1, 1961

- 2024 visitors: 732,477 (#32 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 33,488.98 acres

#62. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

- Distance: 5,095 miles

- Date founded: August 1, 1916

- 2024 visitors: 1,433,593 (#22 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 344,812.18 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

- Distance: 7,406 miles

- Date founded: October 31, 1988

- 2024 visitors: 22,567 (#59 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 8,256.67 acres