Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $359,741 in March, 1.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of April 17, the

sits at 6.83%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Barnstable Town metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 19 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in the Barnstable Town area by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Yarmouth, MA

- Typical home value: $592,573

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Forestdale, MA

- Typical home value: $625,411

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Bourne, MA

- Typical home value: $625,625

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Dennis, MA

- Typical home value: $648,268

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +65.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Sandwich, MA

- Typical home value: $666,170

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +67.4%

You may also like: Barnstable Town 7-day weather forecast

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Barnstable, MA

- Typical home value: $692,769

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +66.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Mashpee, MA

- Typical home value: $703,511

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Harwich, MA

- Typical home value: $727,859

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +66.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Brewster, MA

- Typical home value: $791,704

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +69.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Eastham, MA

- Typical home value: $810,077

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +66.5%

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Barnstable Town in the last week

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. West Harwich, MA

- Typical home value: $810,321

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +69.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Falmouth, MA

- Typical home value: $815,044

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +73.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. East Sandwich, MA

- Typical home value: $827,278

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +66.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Wellfleet, MA

- Typical home value: $951,250

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +75.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Provincetown, MA

- Typical home value: $1,023,108

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +54.9%

You may also like: Where people in Barnstable Town are looking to buy homes

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Truro, MA

- Typical home value: $1,057,445

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +67.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Harwich Port, MA

- Typical home value: $1,058,649

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +66.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Orleans, MA

- Typical home value: $1,062,246

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +64.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Chatham, MA

- Typical home value: $1,229,397

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +71.9%