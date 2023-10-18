China's economic growth slows to 4.9% in third quarter, amid muted demand and deflationary pressures

HONG KONG — (AP) — China’s economy slowed in the third quarter, amid muted global demand, deflationary pressures and an ailing property sector.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% year-over-year in the July-September quarter, beating the 4.5% forecast by analysts but slowing from the 6.3% growth in the previous quarter, according to official data.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew by 1.3% in the third quarter, compared to 0.8% growth in the April-to-June quarter.

The Chinese government in recent months has unveiled a raft of policy support measures to shore up the economy, including infrastructure spending, cutting interest rates and easing curbs for home-buying in an attempt to revive the property sector.

China’s trade data, released earlier this week, showed that exports and imports continued to decline although they contracted at a slower rate than previously.

Beijing is aiming for 5% economic growth this year. Analysts estimate that China is likely to reach its goal, although that growth is likely to slow to 4.5% in 2024.

Earlier this year, growth was boosted as people flocked to shopping malls and restaurants after nearly three years of “zero-COVID” restrictions were removed in late 2022. However, growth from the post-pandemic recovery fizzled out sooner than expected.

Retail sales, an indicator of consumer demand, rose 5.5% in September from the same period in 2022.

Industrial output, which measures activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose 4.5% in September compared to the same month a year earlier — a rate of growth similar to last month's.

