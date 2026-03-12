Elena Babanova // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cheapest gas stations in every state Mar. 12, 2026

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Country Express (1027 Douglas Ave, Brewton): $2.45

#2. Circle K (5525 McFarland Blvd, Northport): $2.52

#3. BP (12515 Boyd Rd, Elrod): $2.69

Alaska

#1. Alaska Fuel Services (809 Cushman St, Fairbanks): $3.39

#2. Essential 1 ( 2858 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Wasilla): $3.57

#3. Gas 'n Go Fleet (5631 Glacier Hwy, Juneau): $3.64

Arizona

#1. Chevron (2 N Pipe Spring Rd, Fredonia): $2.89

#2. Love's Travel Stop (2950 N Toltec Rd, Eloy): $2.99

#2. 7-Eleven (10800 N Frontage Rd, Yuma): $2.99

Arkansas

#1. CITGO (6030 Heber Springs Rd W, Quitman): $2.41

#2. E-Z Mart (723 N 13th St, Rogers): $2.46

#3. Littlefield Express (3107 Wheeler Ave, Fort Smith): $2.49

California

#1. ARCO (475 N Mountain Ave, Upland): $3.99

#2. Seeley Market (1805 W Evan Hewes Hwy, Seeley): $4.09

#2. Valley Gasoline (2023 Monticello Rd, Napa): $4.09

Colorado

#1. Exxon (18561 US-40, Golden): $2.24

#2. 7-Eleven (7725 Fountain Mesa Rd, Fountain): $2.49

#3. King Soopers (6110 Firestone Blvd, Firestone): $2.69

Connecticut

#1. Exxon (682 Queen St, Southington): $2.95

#1. Mobil (87 W Main St, Niantic): $2.95

#3. CITGO (237 S Main St, Middletown): $2.99

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.73

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.83

#3. Liberty (5782 Forrest Ave, Hartly): $3.10

Florida

#1. Chevron (3008 US-98 W, Santa Rosa Beach): $2.47

#2. Shell (14731 US-1, Juno Beach): $2.69

#2. Shell (1554 Scenic Gulf Dr, Miramar Beach): $2.69

Georgia

#1. Lindale Food & Tobacco (3021 Maple Rd SE, Lindale): $2.49

#1. Marathon (13869 Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway): $2.49

#3. CITGO @ EZ Shop (2121 Shorter Ave, Rome): $2.54

Hawaii

#1. Sam's Club (1000 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City): $3.85

#1. Sam's Club (1131 Kuala St, Pearl City): $3.85

#3. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.89

Idaho

#1. Costco (2485 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls): $2.85

#1. Sam's Club (700 E 17th St, Idaho Falls): $2.85

#3. Texaco (3480 E 17th St, Ammon): $2.94

Illinois

#1. Amoco (1702 W Evergreen Ave, Effingham): $2.49

#2. Phillips 66 (1200 N Keller Dr, Effingham): $2.55

#3. Flying J (1701 W Evergreen Ave, Effingham): $2.79

Indiana

#1. Marathon (6460 W Kilgore Ave, Muncie): $2.55

#2. Marathon (6500 S IN-67 , Muncie): $2.57

#3. Speedway (1900 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie): $2.59

Iowa

#1. Pit Stop (215 S Rerick Ave, Primghar): $2.39

#2. Malvern FAST STOP Express (200 W Main St, Malvern): $2.64

#3. Casey's (714 S Main St, Holstein): $2.79

Kansas

#1. Odin Store (890 NE 140 Rd, Claflin): $2.29

#2. Jump Start (1000 Main St, Great Bend): $2.38

#3. Co-op (9601-9777 S 135th St W, Clearwater): $2.45

Kentucky

#1. BP (2655 Evergreen Rd, Frankfort): $2.45

#2. Pilot (249 W Cumberland Gap Pkwy , Corbin): $2.49

#2. BP (405 Waller Ave, Lexington): $2.49

Louisiana

#1. Let's Stop & Shop (3912 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria): $2.29

#1. Chevron (4411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria): $2.29

#3. Exxon (2217 Old US-90, Vinton): $2.49

Maine

#1. Fabian (416 Canaan Rd, Skowhegan): $3.04

#2. Shell (56 Main St, Machias): $3.09

#2. CITGO (689 Main St, Corinth): $3.09

Maryland

#1. Fuel King (717 Frederick St, Hagerstown): $2.69

#2. Wawa (10304 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown): $2.75

#2. Wawa (10335 Supercenter Dr, Hagerstown): $2.75

Massachusetts

#1. Speedway (296 N Pearl St, Brockton): $2.62

#2. Mobil (303 N Pearl St, Brockton): $2.65

#3. Quik Stop (350 Main St, Hudson): $2.76

Michigan

#1. Speedway (481 S Church St, Coloma): $2.67

#2. Marathon (5812 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights): $2.79

#3. Sheetz (19001 East 9 Mile Rd, Eastpointe): $2.89

Minnesota

#1. Sinclair (830 1st St, Nashwauk): $2.37

#1. Sinclair (210 N 1st St, Keewatin): $2.37

#3. BP (498 MAIN ST E, Clarks Grove): $2.58

Mississippi

#1. Marathon (6478 US-11, Carriere): $2.19

#2. Reed's Market (300 W Bankhead St, New Albany): $2.59

#2. Valero (1615 14th St, Meridian): $2.59

Missouri

#1. QuikTrip (1001 SW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit): $2.49

#2. Empire Energy (320 W Pierce St, Lebanon): $2.54

#3. Sam's Club (745 W El Camino Alto St, Springfield): $2.73

Montana

#1. Costco (2505 Catron St, Bozeman): $2.85

#2. Mars Gas & Grocery (510 2nd St, Sweet Grass): $2.88

#3. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.98

Nebraska

#1. Valero (2411 N 30th St, Omaha): $2.29

#2. Cenex (709 N Brown, Minden): $2.42

#3. Stage Coach Stop (320 M St, Gering): $2.67

Nevada

#1. 76 (932 Fir St, Carlin): $2.79

#2. Sinclair (1750 Silver Eagle Dr, Elko): $2.89

#3. Shell (1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely): $3.10

New Hampshire

#1. Irving (73 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton): $2.68

#2. CITGO (567 Lafayette Rd, Hampton): $2.79

#3. Jones General Store (107 Depot Rd, East Kingston): $2.85

New Jersey

#1. Jersey Oil (1261 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck): $2.57

#2. Wawa (41 Hampton House Rd, Newton): $2.73

#3. Gas (381 Morris Ave, Elizabeth): $2.99

New Mexico

#1. Circle K (3440 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque): $2.37

#2. Phillips 66 (1201 N Chicago Ave, Portales): $2.39

#3. Valero (305 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe): $2.59

New York

#1. Sunoco (301 W Merrick Rd, Valley Stream): $2.65

#2. 7-Eleven (5650 Sunrise Hwy , Sayville): $2.85

#2. Gulf (239-15 Jamaica Ave, Bellerose): $2.85

North Carolina

#1. Circle K (1711 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington): $2.44

#2. Wawa (1079 Western Blvd, Jacksonville): $2.49

#3. 7-Eleven (1320 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount): $2.58

North Dakota

#1. Casey's (4405 45th St S, Fargo): $2.73

#1. Casey's (2401 45th St S, Fargo): $2.73

#1. Casey's (5680 23rd Ave S, Fargo): $2.73

Ohio

#1. Dhiman (151 12th St, Campbell): $2.45

#2. Gateway Gas Mart (3216 South Ave, Youngstown): $2.56

#2. Meijer (7240 W Central Ave, Sylvania): $2.56

Oklahoma

#1. Love's Country Stores (1001 W 3rd St, Elk City): $2.25

#2. Popeye's Conv Store (1491 E Alameda St , Norman): $2.29

#3. 81 Stop (501 N Choctaw Ave, El Reno): $2.39

Oregon

#1. TA (5945 US-30 BUS, Huntington): $3.43

#2. Sinclair (151 Smith St N, Vale): $3.47

#3. Love's Travel Stop (1041 NW Washington Ave, Ontario): $3.49

Pennsylvania

#1. Speedway (1134 West Chester Pike, Havertown): $2.79

#2. CITGO (3158 Lincoln Hwy E, Paradise): $2.85

#2. Turkey Hill (941 Gap Newport Pike, Gap): $2.85

Rhode Island

#1. Express Gas (1345 Wampanoag Tr, Riverside): $3.09

#2. Shell (473 Reservoir Ave, Cranston): $3.19

#2. Gulf (35 Plainfield St, Providence): $3.19

South Carolina

#1. Marathon (4100B SC-544, Myrtle Beach): $2.38

#2. Exxon (2401 W Palmetto St, Florence): $2.45

#3. Speedway (995 Osceola St, Myrtle Beach): $2.49

South Dakota

#1. Main Stop (411 Main St , Scotland): $2.79

#1. Conoco (300 West 23rd St, Yankton): $2.79

#3. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.82

Tennessee

#1. goodstop by Casey's (6432 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville): $2.37

#2. goodstop by Casey's (2940 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville): $2.49

#2. goodstop by Casey's (8541 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville): $2.49

Texas

#1. Chevron (11688 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress): $2.09

#2. Valero (76065 SH-289 N , Pottsboro): $2.19

#3. Valero (8402 Fairbanks N Houston Rd, Houston): $2.35

Utah

#1. Pilot Thomas Logistics (352 W Main St, Price): $2.87

#2. Costco (1160 N 1000 W, Logan): $2.89

#2. Sam's Club (1313 S University Ave, Provo): $2.89

Vermont

#1. CITGO (44 US-4, West Bridgewater): $2.99

#2. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $3.13

#3. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $3.15

Virginia

#1. Safeway (12821 Braemar Village Plaza, Bristow): $2.69

#2. 7-Eleven (2444 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach): $2.76

#3. BP (2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek): $2.79

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.49

#2. Wheelers Smoke N Gas (7453 Sunnyside Mabton Hwy, Mabton): $3.55

#3. Conoco (810 W 1st Ave, Toppenish): $3.58

West Virginia

#1. Marathon (716 Seneca Tr (US-219), Marlinton): $2.69

#2. Amoco (1000 Hackers Creek Road, Jane Lew): $2.97

#2. Walmart (2900 Pike St, Parkersburg): $2.97

Wisconsin

#1. Amoco (101 W STATE ST, Black Creek): $2.47

#2. Amoco (907 W Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee): $2.49

#3. HomeTown (2325 Racine St, Racine): $2.76

Wyoming

#1. Smith's (1425 S US-89, Jackson): $2.39

#2. Loaf 'N Jug (714 S 4th St, Douglas): $2.59

#3. Homax Oil (207 W Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas): $2.69

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.