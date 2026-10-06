Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Barnstable Town using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. CITGO

- Address: 261 Main St, Bourne, MA

- Price: $4.17

#2. Bay Village Auto

- Address: 23 Main St, Bourne, MA

- Price: $4.19

#2. Mobil (tie)

- Address: 452 East-West Dennis Rd, Dennis, MA

- Price: $4.19

#2. CITGO (tie)

- Address: 127 MA-6A, Sandwich, MA

- Price: $4.19

#5. Cumberland Farms

- Address: 4 MacArthur Blvd, Bourne, MA

- Price: $4.22

#6. Stop & Shop

- Address: 125 W Main St, Hyannis, MA

- Price: $4.25

#6. West Main Gas & Diesel (tie)

- Address: 577 W Main St, Hyannis, MA

- Price: $4.25

#6. Stop & Shop (tie)

- Address: 80 Cranberry Hwy, Sagamore, MA

- Price: $4.25

#9. Shell

- Address: 282 Main St, Bourne, MA

- Price: $4.27

#9. Sav-on (tie)

- Address: 476 Main St, Yarmouth, MA

- Price: $4.27