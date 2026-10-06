Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Worcester using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. BJ's Gas
- Address: 115 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA
- Price: $3.91
#2. ABS Gas & Go
- Address: 115 Lunenburg St , Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.93
#2. AL Prime Energy (tie)
- Address: 237 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.93
#2. Unified Petroleum (tie)
- Address: 249 Kimball St , Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.93
#5. Conway Petro
- Address: 344 N Main St , Leominster, MA
- Price: $3.95
#5. Patriot (tie)
- Address: 240 Lunenburg St , Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.95
#5. Prime Energy (tie)
- Address: 1313 Water St , Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.95
#5. Cumberland Farms (tie)
- Address: High St Ext, Lancaster, MA
- Price: $3.95
#9. Gulf
- Address: 795 Main Street, Southbridge, MA
- Price: $3.97
#10. Imperial Gas
- Address: 1 Millville Rd, Mendon, MA
- Price: $3.99