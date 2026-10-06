Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Worcester using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. BJ's Gas

- Address: 115 Erdman Way, Leominster, MA

- Price: $3.91

#2. ABS Gas & Go

- Address: 115 Lunenburg St , Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.93

#2. AL Prime Energy (tie)

- Address: 237 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.93

#2. Unified Petroleum (tie)

- Address: 249 Kimball St , Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.93

#5. Conway Petro

- Address: 344 N Main St , Leominster, MA

- Price: $3.95

#5. Patriot (tie)

- Address: 240 Lunenburg St , Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.95

#5. Prime Energy (tie)

- Address: 1313 Water St , Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.95

#5. Cumberland Farms (tie)

- Address: High St Ext, Lancaster, MA

- Price: $3.95

#9. Gulf

- Address: 795 Main Street, Southbridge, MA

- Price: $3.97

#10. Imperial Gas

- Address: 1 Millville Rd, Mendon, MA

- Price: $3.99