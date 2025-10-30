Cheapest gas stations in every state Oct. 30, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. CITGO (420 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile): $2.32

#2. Costco (1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile): $2.33

#2. Army/Air Force Exchange Svc (1167 Fremont Rd, Fort McClellan): $2.33

Alaska

#1. Airport Gas & Oil (4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks): $3.31

#2. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.41

#3. Turner's Corner (8238 E Turner Rd, Palmer): $3.47

Arizona

#1. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.59

#1. Circle K (200 S AZ-92, Sierra Vista): $2.59

#1. Circle K (3731 AZ-92, Sierra Vista): $2.59

Arkansas

#1. Hogg's (2511 AR-161, North Little Rock): $2.25

#2. AJ's Pit Stop (15536 I-30, Benton): $2.29

#2. Dodge's Store (209 W 22nd St , Stuttgart): $2.29

California

#1. Feather Falls Mini Mart (6032 Lower Wyandotte Rd, Oroville): $3.49

#1. Mobil (3620 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield): $3.49

#1. 76 (3699 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield): $3.49

Colorado

#1. Choice (2200 E Colfax Ave, Denver): $2.09

#2. Murphy USA (12820 Oneida Street, Thornton): $2.19

#2. Maverik (11160 Colorado Blvd., Thornton): $2.19

Connecticut

#1. Costco (405 Hartford Rd, New Britain): $2.57

#1. CITGO (109 Berlin Tpke, Berlin): $2.57

#1. BJ's (507 New Park Ave, West Hartford): $2.57

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.57

#1. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.57

#3. Riggins (2650 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark): $2.59

Florida

#1. Circle K (188 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.37

#2. Chevron (6201 54th Ave N, St Petersburg): $2.39

#3. CITGO (4600 US-90, Milton): $2.41

Georgia

#1. Kwik Mart (1805 S Burnt Hickory Rd, Douglasville): $2.19

#2. Gas Pro Travel Center (9999 US-301, Statesboro): $2.24

#3. Walmart (801-A General Stewart Way, Hinesville): $2.32

Hawaii

#1. Costco (540 Haleakala Hwy , Kahului): $3.89

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.89

#1. Costco (73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona): $3.89

Idaho

#1. Conoco (17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston): $2.79

#2. Conoco (165 N US-95, Plummer): $2.81

#3. Conoco (801 3rd St, Kamiah): $2.89

Illinois

#1. Murphy USA (1206 Ave. Of Mid America, Effingham): $2.67

#1. Casey's (1104 S Willow St, Effingham): $2.67

#1. Casey's (1101 S Banker St, Effingham): $2.67

Indiana

#1. Speedway (704 E IN-32, Westfield): $2.49

#2. Speedway (17645 Little Chicago Rd, Noblesville): $2.51

#2. Meijer (5956 Promenade Shops Boulevard, Noblesville): $2.51

Iowa

#1. Murphy USA (2201 A. Ave. West, Oskaloosa): $2.44

#1. Casey's (1902 S Market St, Oskaloosa): $2.44

#1. Casey's (901 S Market St, Oskaloosa): $2.44

Kansas

#1. Kwik Star (100 N Broadway Blvd, Salina): $2.39

#1. 24/7 Travel Store (2200 N Buckeye St, Abilene): $2.39

#3. Jump Start (2000 N Buckeye Ave, Abilene): $2.41

Kentucky

#1. Speedway (1847 Cumberland Falls Hwy , Corbin): $2.19

#2. Spur Oil #6 (34 Adams Rd, Corbin): $2.25

#3. Murphy USA (1823 W Hwy 192, London): $2.27

Louisiana

#1. Big Easy (2201 Canal St, New Orleans): $2.19

#1. Mobil (9611 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge): $2.19

#1. Espanade Discount One (3652 W Esplanade Ave, Metairie): $2.19

Maryland

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (3300 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore): $2.53

#2. BP (524 REISTERSTOWN RD, Pikesville): $2.55

#2. ARCO (6220 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore): $2.55

Massachusetts

#1. BJ's (460 State Rd , North Dartmouth): $2.45

#2. Joe's Gas (277 Nash Rd, New Bedford): $2.47

#2. Gulf (117 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater): $2.47

Michigan

#1. Sunoco (10924 Telegraph Rd, Taylor): $2.37

#2. Marathon (11000 Telegraph Rd, Taylor): $2.39

#2. Sunoco (8309 E 8 Mile Rd, Warren): $2.39

Minnesota

#1. Amoco (212 Central St E, Lonsdale): $2.46

#2. Casey's (215 Central St E, Lonsdale): $2.48

#2. BP (750 ASH ST NE, Lonsdale): $2.48

Mississippi

#1. Circle K (11160 Lorraine Rd, Gulfport): $2.08

#2. Sam's Club (10431 Old US-49, Gulfport): $2.17

#2. Buc-ee's (8245 Firetower Rd, Pass Christian): $2.17

Missouri

#1. Casey's (4800 S Range Line Rd, Joplin): $2.33

#1. Cenex (3504 S Range Line Rd, Joplin): $2.33

#3. Sam's Club (3660 E Sunshine St, Springfield): $2.37

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.80

#2. Costco (3880 Zoo Dr, Billings): $2.81

#3. Exxon (902 S Central Ave, Sidney): $2.88

Nebraska

#1. One9 Fuel Stop (5085 Buffalo Creek Rd, Elm Creek): $2.49

#1. Casey's (5785 Buffalo Creek Rd, Elm Creek): $2.49

#3. Casey's (605 W 11th St, Neligh): $2.54

Nevada

#1. Shell (710 W Front St, Battle Mountain): $2.91

#2. Maverik (775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain): $2.98

#3. Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market (2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump): $2.99

New Hampshire

#1. Penguin Fuels (130 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls): $2.54

#2. BJ's (30 Perkins Ave, Seabrook): $2.55

#3. Monster Gas (720 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook): $2.57

New Jersey

#1. Delta (1537 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee): $2.45

#2. BP (1433 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee): $2.53

#2. Fuel 4 (1300 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee): $2.53

New Mexico

#1. Costco (9955 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque): $2.33

#1. Sam's Club (10600 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque): $2.33

#3. Love's Travel Stop (8993 Robert Larson Blvd, Las Cruces): $2.34

New York

#1. Pit Stop (1210 Grand Ave, Baldwin): $2.25

#2. Mike's Trading Post (2342 Printup Rd, Sanborn): $2.49

#3. Crossroads Convenience Store (12940 NY-438, Irving): $2.54

North Carolina

#1. Sunoco (560 E US-19E Byp, Burnsville): $2.30

#2. Murphy USA (5205 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington): $2.33

#2. Costco (5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington): $2.33

North Dakota

#1. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.34

#2. ARCO (3202 33rd St S, Fargo): $2.37

#3. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.39

Ohio

#1. Speedy Gas (7250 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights): $2.24

#2. Murphy USA (2021 Millennium Boulevard, Cortland): $2.28

#2. Sheetz (1162 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren): $2.28

Oklahoma

#1. Murphy Express (5655 S.E. 15th St, Midwest City): $2.21

#1. Walmart (4900 S Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City): $2.21

#1. Sam's Club (6521 SE 29th St , Midwest City): $2.21

Oregon

#1. ARCO (33200 SE OR-34, Albany): $2.99

#1. Circle K (33125 OR-34 SE, Albany): $2.99

#3. Costco (3130 Killdeer Ave, Albany): $3.04

Pennsylvania

#1. Sam's Club (3925 Welsh Rd, Willow Grove): $2.73

#1. Penn Jersey (7857 Beth Bath Pike, Bath): $2.73

#3. BJ's (200 Easton Rd, Warrington): $2.74

Rhode Island

#1. Geko (201 Smith St, Providence): $2.65

#2. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.66

#3. Mutual (296 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket): $2.67

South Carolina

#1. Sav-Way (110 SC-20 S, Pelzer): $2.35

#1. Sav-Way (309 E Main St, Williamston): $2.35

#3. Murphy USA (2010 S. Irby, Florence): $2.37

South Dakota

#1. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.44

#1. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.44

#3. BP (2601 W 12TH ST, Sioux Falls): $2.47

Tennessee

#1. Dodge's Store (1504 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville): $2.17

#2. Murphy USA (1680 B. Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville): $2.19

#2. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $2.19

Texas

#1. PitStop Express (5002 E 5th St, Katy): $2.09

#1. Mexican Food Store (1701 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena): $2.09

#1. MS Express (1702 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena): $2.09

Utah

#1. Murphy Express (6135 S. 5600 W., Kearns): $2.79

#1. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.79

#1. Walmart (3180 S 5600 W, West Valley City): $2.79

Vermont

#1. Penguin Fuels (50 Clinton St, Springfield): $2.79

#2. CITGO (271 Depot , Manchester Depot): $2.83

#2. Gulf (4604 Main St, Manchester): $2.83

Virginia

#1. Shell (5757 Seminary Rd, Baileys Crossroads): $2.37

#2. Marathon (942 Blue Ridge Ave, Bedford): $2.39

#2. 7-Eleven (5200 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston): $2.39

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.26

#2. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $3.35

#2. Wheelers Smoke N Gas (7453 Sunnyside Mabton Hwy, Mabton): $3.35

West Virginia

#1. Walmart (520 N Jefferson St, Lewisburg): $2.52

#2. Smith Oil (1300 1st St , Moundsville): $2.54

#2. Walmart (3 Walmart Dr, Moundsville): $2.54

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.38

#1. Costco (15300 W Grange Ave, New Berlin): $2.38

#1. Woodman's (W124N8145 WI-145, Menomonee Falls): $2.38

Wyoming

#1. Loaf 'N Jug (285 Honeysuckle St, Casper): $2.45

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.45

#1. Loaf 'N Jug (3830 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.45

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.