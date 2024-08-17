Caleb Williams runs for TD, leads 2 scoring drives as Bears beat Bengals 27-3

CHICAGO — (AP) — Caleb Williams made another good impression in his first appearance at Soldier Field since Chicago drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick, running for a touchdown and leading two scoring drives, and the Bears beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 on Saturday.

Williams got off to a slow start coming off an impressive and brief showing last week at Buffalo in his first preseason appearance. Chicago went three-and-out on its first three possessions on a rainy afternoon. The former USC star then showed the arm and elusiveness the Bears are banking on, leading them to a field goal and scrambling for a touchdown.

Williams completed 6 of 13 passes for 75 yards against Cincinnati's backups, including a 45-yarder to fellow rookie Rome Odunze. He ran for a 7-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

Odunze, the No. 9 overall draft pick, also had a 16-yard run on an end-around to help set up a field goal. Khalil Herbert carried five times for 31 yards.

Tyson Bagent started the second half for Chicago and threw two touchdown passes to Dante Pettis. He was 7 of 8 for 87 yards with a 151.6 rating before Brett Rypien took over midway through the fourth.

Simone Biles, fresh off winning three more Olympic gold medals in Paris and wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, cheered on her husband, safety Jonathan Owens from the Chicago sideline. Owens signed with Chicago after spending last year with the rival Packers.

Logan Woodside started at quarterback for Cincinnati with the Bengals holding out Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning out with a rib injury. He was 17 of 25 for 132 yards and two interceptions before Rocky Lombardi took over late in the third.

Evan McPherson, armed with a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension, kicked a 54-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

Williams and the Bears got going early in the second quarter, after Amen Ogbongbemiga picked off a pass deep in Chicago territory. The Bengals were on the 22 when Josh Blackwell hit Woodside as he threw, and the ball popped up, leading to the interception.

Chicago took over at the 26. A 43-yard pass interference penalty against Josh Newton trying to defend a throw to Tyler Scott put the ball on the 15, leading to a field goal for the Bears.

The Bears added to their lead on their next drive when Williams, throwing on the run, hit Odunze deep along the left sideline. The 45-yard completion was his longest of the preseason.

Williams then spun away from two defenders on third down for a 7-yard touchdown, making it 10-0.

