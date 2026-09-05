What's open on Labor Day? Most retailers. Closed? Government, banks and the stock market.

WASHINGTON — The origins of Labor Day date back to the late 19th century, when activists first sought to establish a day that would pay tribute to workers.

The first U.S. Labor Day celebration took place in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882. Some 10,000 workers marched in a parade organized by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor.

A handful of cities and states began to adopt laws recognizing Labor Day in the years that followed, yet it took more than a decade before President Grover Cleveland signed a congressional act in 1894 establishing the first Monday of September as a legal holiday.

While many workers have the day off, most big consumer-facing businesses are open and even offering promotional sales to lure customers.

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Here’s what is open and closed this year on Labor Day:

Government buildings

Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Monday.

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Labor Day, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations.

Retailers

Warehouse membership club Costco will be closed on Labor Day, but the vast majority of major national retailers and grocery stores will be open, with many offering promotional sales to lure customers. Hours may vary by location, so check your local store.

Travel

Despite the fact that many schools are back in session and travel costs have risen with higher fuel prices due to the conflict in Iran, millions of Americans will hit the roads and the skies to get away for the last big summer travel weekend.

AAA says that prices for flights to top domestic destinations are nearly 20% higher than last year and prices for hotels have also risen. The average U.S. price for a gallon of regular gas, according to the auto club, is just under $4.10, up 90 cents from the same time a year ago.

However, for those traveling by sea, AAA says that cruises departing from U.S. ports are about 4% cheaper than last year.

The auto club doesn’t provide a full travel forecast for Labor Day as it does for Memorial Day and July Fourth. But AAA does offer some useful advice for travelers.

AAA advises travelers to keep an eye on the weather and inspect your vehicle’s tires, battery, and fluid levels before a road trip. It's also a good idea to pack an emergency kit with water, snacks, a flashlight, and jumper cables, AAA says.

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