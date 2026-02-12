US applications for jobless benefits falls to 227,000 last week, remaining at recent healthy levels

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining within the historically healthy range of the past few years.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Feb. 7 fell by 5,000 to 227,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s basically in line with the 226,000 new applications that analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet had forecast.

Filings for unemployment benefits are viewed as representative of U.S. layoffs and are close to a real-time indicator of the health of the job market.

The four-week moving average of jobless claims, which balances out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 7,000 to 219,500.

The total number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the previous week ending Jan. 31 increase by 21,000 to 1.86 million, the government said.

