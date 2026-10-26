United flight turned around after report of passenger making a terroristic threat

LAS VEGAS — A United Airlines flight was diverted back to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff over the weekend due to what police said was a report of a passenger making a terroristic threat.

Las Vegas police said they detained a 25-year-old passenger after the report on the Saturday night flight headed to Newark, New Jersey. The man was arrested on charges of making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism.

Police did not immediately provide more details on what the man is accused of doing or saying. The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight crew had reported a “passenger disturbance” on the flight.

An attorney listed for the man did not immediately return a request for comment. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The scheduled redeye flight returned to the airport less than an hour after departing, according to Flightradar24 data.

United confirmed that the flight with 150 passengers on board returned safely to Las Vegas to address a “potential security concern.” The flight was delayed overnight and departed for Newark on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it will investigate the incident and said in an email to The Associated Press there have been over 1,400 unruly passenger incidents so far in 2026.

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Associated Press writer Rio Yamat contributed to this report.

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