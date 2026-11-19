The Trump administration on Thursday auctioned deep-sea mining leases to millions of acres of the federal seafloor near American Samoa, giving a controversial industry a foothold in U.S. waters.

The two 20-year leases are the first of their kind in the U.S., following President Donald Trump's directive last year to leverage deep-ocean minerals to counter growing competition for resources from China. The leases are already the source of several legal challenges.

The two lease areas each sold for the minimum bid amount of $3 million to deep-sea mining startup Wetstone U.S. Ventures, according to the Marine Minerals Administration. While there were two bidders at the auction, only Wetstone placed bids. Wetstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The leases grant the company the ability to begin initial surveys of the seafloor to explore for minerals and prepare their testing or mining plans. It has the exclusive right to mine those areas commercially if approved in further environmental reviews.

The auction moved forward despite passionate opposition from locals in the territory and three lawsuits seeking to halt the sales. The auction was held at the Ventura County Fire Department Headquarters in Southern California, where a few dozen protesters gathered outside.

“We had hoped it would never come to this,” Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, an American Samoa resident who has fought the auction for more than a year, said in a statement Thursday.

Globally, deep-sea mining is still at an experimental stage. A handful of other countries have allowed companies to start exploring their waters for deep-sea minerals, but no company has started commercial operations. The U.S. has never issued a lease for deep-sea minerals beyond a short-lived mining effort in California waters more than 60 years ago.

The federal interest in seafloor minerals stems from an April 2025 executive order, when the president directed his administration to search for and responsibly develop critical minerals on the ocean floor, both within and beyond U.S. borders. The Marine Minerals Administration is considering further auctions of the seabed near the Northern Mariana Islands, Virginia and Alaska, while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reviewing permit applications from companies that seek to mine in international waters.

It’s unclear if the leases will withstand legal challenge. On Monday, a court ordered the National Marine Fisheries Service to more thoroughly assess the impacts the mining activities could have on endangered species, saying the agency's “cramped, expedited, informal” review violated the Endangered Species Act.

The Marine Minerals Administration said in a statement that it had addressed the court's opinion by starting to consult with the fisheries service on another environmental assessment. But it did not cancel or delay the auction.

David Henkin, deputy managing attorney at the environmental law group Earthjustice, said the ruling made Thursday's auction unlawful. In order to issue the notice of sale, the government needed to comply with the Endangered Species Act, he said.

"We will use the full extent of the law to vigorously push for the leases to be voided,” Earthjustice attorney Chris Eaton said in a statement. Earthjustice is representing Fa’asao Amerika Samoa, a group dedicated to safeguarding the territory’s culture, and the Conservation Council of Hawaii in the suit.

Another lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Finafinau, an environmental group founded by Suluai-Mahuka, similarly argues the environmental review process was rushed and is asking the court to strike down the leases.

A third lawsuit, brought by a council of local chiefs in American Samoa, the Faleula o le Manu’atele, is challenging the federal government’s authority to auction the waters near their islands.

Tony Romeo, head of the deep-sea mining startup Eco Minerals, which did not participate in the auction, said any company going into deep-sea mining needs to be prepared for pushback from environmental groups.

“If they can halt it through legal action, they will,” he said. “We’ll see how it ultimately plays out.”

Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, said in a statement that he expects industry interest and investment to grow in the coming years.

“Decades of environmental research and extensive assessments have helped lay the groundwork for responsible ocean mineral development," he said.

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