These are the four best used electric SUVs for under $25,000, according to Edmunds

As more EVs enter the used car market, buyers with a budget of around $25,000 can now find newer electric SUVs that offer the benefits of gas-free motoring without the eye-watering price tags attached to many new electric vehicles. The challenge, naturally, is figuring out which ones are actually worth your money.

To help narrow the field, Edmunds has identified four used electric SUVs that stand out at this $25,000 price point. These are the models we’d recommend if you’re looking for a versatile EV that doesn’t ask you to give up too much in the name of affordability.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Introduced for 2024, the Equinox EV combines long range, a smooth ride quality, and a generous list of standard features at an affordable price. The EPA estimates that the Equinox EV can go up to 319 miles on a single charge. Overall, Edmunds’ experts say the Equinox EV offers a compelling value proposition if you want a small yet surprisingly roomy electric SUV.

Look for: The 2LT trim is worth the premium. It comes with heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery and a hands-free liftgate as well as a range of driver aids like adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera system.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E lives up to the expectations of its iconic nameplate by delivering sporty performance. Introduced in 2021, Ford’s all-electric SUV earns additional points for its upscale interior, intuitively designed infotainment system, and the inclusion of physical controls for commonly used features. An available extended-range battery pack enables the Mach-E to easily travel more than 300 miles on a charge.

Look for: The GT trim is powerful and fun to drive, but the Premium trim offers more than enough pep. And when outfitted with the extended-range battery pack, the Premium delivers the most range in the Mach-E lineup. You should be able to focus on a 2021 to 2023 Mach-E and stay below the $25,000 budget cap.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Quick, comfortable and user-friendly, the Ioniq 5 has been an Edmunds favorite since its debut in 2022. Its retro-futuristic look brings a dose of style to a segment where subdued design is par for the course, while generous passenger space, fast charging times, and plenty of usable range also make it a pragmatic choice. A generous assortment of standard driver assistance features completes this well-rounded package.

Look for: There are plenty of low-mileage 2022–2024 Ioniq 5s under $25,000 on the secondhand market, so you can afford to be a bit picky. Edmunds recommends avoiding the base SE Standard Range trim because of its EPA range estimate of just 220 miles. All other Ioniq 5s have a larger battery pack with more range and power. Rear-wheel-drive models with this battery pack deliver 303 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Volkswagen ID.4

The Volkswagen ID.4 combines a comfortable ride, spacious interior, and useful range with a relaxed character that suits daily use. Depending on the version, the ID.4 can travel up to 275 miles on a charge by the EPA’s estimate, while its roomy cabin and generous cargo capacity make it practical for families and road trips. It’s not the most exciting EV you can buy, but its low cost makes any perceived shortcomings more forgivable.

Look for: Significant depreciation has made it easy to find nearly new low-mileage ID.4s on the secondhand market. Given the abundance of choice, we suggest looking for a 2023 ID.4 in the well-equipped Pro S trim. Volkswagen updated the 2023 model with a larger standard touchscreen, and the well-equipped Pro S trim has synthetic leather upholstery, nicer front seats, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Edmunds says

The cheapest EV on the lot isn’t necessarily the one you’ll want to live with. Be sure to factor in your everyday needs and wants to find a used electric SUV that you’ll be happy to own for years to come.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

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