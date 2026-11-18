NEW YORK — Skydance will combine two of its key TV production units, Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios, bringing such shows as "The Pitt," "Ted Lasso," "Reacher" and "Landman" under the same roof.

The combined entity will be known as Warner Bros. Television Studios, with Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell serving as presidents. The merger of the studios will be completed in early 2027, according to a memo released Wednesday.

“Bringing together two of the industry’s most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine, uniting extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level," George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, said in the memo.

It's the latest move since Skydance-owned Paramount last month closed its $81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, ushering in a new Hollywood giant under the leadership of David Ellison.

The new Warner Bros. Television Studios will house more than 120 TV series, including HBO's “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” Netflix's “Emily in Paris” and CBS' “Marshals.”

CBS Studios — another studio that produces shows such as the “NCIS” and “Fire Country” franchises — will continue to operate as a standalone entity under David Stapf.

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