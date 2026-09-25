Protests against war crimes verdicts add pressure on Kosovo's government

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Daily protests in Kosovo against war crimes convictions for former rebel commanders spread throughout the Balkan country on Friday, adding pressure on the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who has faced a monthslong political crisis.

Thousands of people rallied in rain to express their anger over the verdicts earlier this month that found former President Hashim Thaci and three others guilty of war crimes during the 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia. The Netherlands-based court also sentenced them to 13-25 years in jail.

Residents of Kosovo view the verdicts as unjust, saying that the Kosovo Liberation Army, or KLA, which Thaci once led before entering politics, fought against Serbian oppression. More than 13,000 people died during the conflict, which ended after a NATO bombing forced Serbia to pull out.

Though largely peaceful, protests dubbed "Not in my name" have added to already high political tensions following an impasse of more than 18 months, which has blocked the election of the president and led to two early elections.

Kurti, who took office nearly two weeks ago after an election in June, faces an Oct. 6 deadline to reach a deal with opposition groups on the next president, or another early election will be held. This would further damage the economy and deepen the uncertainty in one of the poorest countries in Europe.

The war crimes protests have “complicated even more the political scene, and the divisions now have become even deeper,” political analyst Artan Muhaxhiri told The Associated Press.

The issue, he said, is “being used for political reasons and, of course, all the parties want to benefit maximally from it.” He said that “the protests are putting big pressure on the government.”

Thousands have come out every day since Sept. 17

The war crimes rallies have been attended by mostly young people, with tens of thousands of people expected at a big gathering in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on Oct. 1. Protesters on Friday carried red and black Albanian flags, and banners praising the KLA and the jailed former fighters.

The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo, formerly led by Thaci, has demanded that Kosovo limit the reach of the Specialist Chambers based in The Hague, Netherlands, which tried Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi.

Kurti, who traveled to New York for the U.N. General Assembly this week, has yet to respond to the opposition bid. He has promised to stand by the jailed Kosovars and provide any help they need.

Muhaxhiri said that any anti-court initiatives are “more symbolic than realistic” and could strain relations with the European Union, which has backed its founding. Kosovo's parliament on Monday also is expected to pass a declaration about the war crimes verdicts.

The EU is seeking to restart stalled talks to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia, which have been tense since Kosovo declared independence in 2008 without Belgrade’s consent.

Kosovo’s independence is backed by the United States and most EU countries while Belgrade has the support of Russia and China for its claim on the territory. The EU has told both Kosovo and Serbia they must resolve problems to move forward in their efforts to join the 27-nation bloc.

Protesters want concrete action

Protesters in Kosovo say they want the government to take concrete actions to help the former rebel leaders, including financially and by hiring law firms, said Ismail Tasholli, from the Freedom Has a Name group behind the protests.

Tasholli said that the protests will continue until the convicted former rebels are released from prison. He warned that “the government has reached the final moment when it must react, because we have no other option.”

“We will not back down in the face of this injustice,” Tasholli said. “It is not good for those in power to create a gap with the citizens.”

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