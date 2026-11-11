No SUV, no problem. Edmunds picks the five best cars with all-wheel drive

Are you thinking about wanting a vehicle with all-wheel drive for this upcoming winter? All-wheel drive can help with acceleration on snowy or icy roads, and most people assume they’ll need an SUV to get it. However, there are alternatives. Plenty of sedans, hatchbacks and minivans offer all-wheel drive, allowing you to save money at the dealership and at the pump if you opt for one of them over an SUV. To help you narrow your search, Edmunds’ auto experts rounded up five of their favorites. They’re ordered by starting price with all-wheel drive, including destination and ordering fees.

Subaru Impreza

An article about all-wheel drive wouldn’t be complete without a Subaru listed. With the recent axing of the Legacy, the Impreza is Subaru’s last car that’s not a sports car. It’s also the brand’s most affordable model. Like most Subarus, the Impreza, which is only available as a hatchback, comes standard with all-wheel drive.

X-Mode, Subaru’s advanced traction control system, isn’t offered on the Impreza. But the Impreza’s all-wheel-drive system always delivers power to all four wheels, unlike most all-wheel-drive systems that are front-wheel-drive-based and only send power to the rear wheels when needed. The Impreza is one of the roomiest and most comfortable cars in its class and offers plenty of cargo space. Downsides are few but include slow acceleration and a bland interior.

2027 Impreza starting price: $25,890

Toyota Camry

The Camry is Edmunds’ top-rated midsize sedan. The current generation, introduced for 2025, is the only sedan in its class that offers all-wheel drive on every trim level. Even better, every Camry comes with a hybrid powertrain. Depending on the trim level, an all-wheel-drive Camry will offer an EPA-estimated 43 mpg to 50 mpg combined. That’s significantly better than most hybrid SUVs. To maximize fuel economy, aim for the base LE trim.

Beyond efficiency, the Camry stands out with excellent tech, including standard advanced driver assist features that operate well, and it’s surprisingly enjoyable to drive for a midsize sedan. A quiet, comfortable and roomy cabin complements this well-rounded Toyota. A coarse-sounding engine during hard acceleration is the Camry’s main drawback.

2027 Camry with all-wheel drive starting price: $32,520

Toyota Sienna

We get it: Minivans aren’t cool, but they’re great for families because of the vast space they provide. The Sienna is the only hybrid minivan with all-wheel drive, and it’s available on every trim level. The Woodland Edition is particularly noteworthy. It has a raised ride height, giving it a bit more ground clearance, and it can tow up to 3,500 pounds with its standard tow hitch, making it the most capable vehicle here.

The Sienna delivers an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined with all-wheel drive, making it the most fuel-efficient minivan you can buy. It also comes with a generous list of standard features and is very comfortable. On the downside, acceleration is slow, and its second-row seats can’t be removed.

2026 Sienna with all-wheel drive starting price: $44,915

Tesla Model 3

For electric vehicle shoppers, the Model 3 is our top pick. It’s one of our favorite EVs thanks to its long range, strong performance, and long list of tech features. It’s also roomy and comfortable, with a large trunk and easy access to Tesla’s vast fast-charging network. The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however, is disappointing.

Getting all-wheel drive isn’t cheap because it’s not available on the base model. You’ll have to step up to the midlevel Premium All-Wheel Drive or the top Performance model. In return, you’ll get an all-wheel-drive system enhanced by a Slippery Surface mode that provides additional traction during slippery conditions and Stuck Assist, which can dislodge the Model 3 when stuck on a loose surface.

Model 3 Premium All-Wheel Drive starting price: $49,130

BMW 3 Series

Our luxury choice is the 330i xDrive, the most affordable 3 Series with all-wheel drive. xDrive means all-wheel drive in BMW speak. The M340i xDrive is also available if you want more power and excitement and have a larger budget. xDrive works with a traction control setting called Dynamic Traction Control that allows the wheels to spin more than the default setting. It helps the car dig through snow and slush better but should only be used when needed.

The 3 Series’ stable handling, impressive tech, and powerful and efficient engines make it our favorite small luxury sedan. We just wish more advanced safety features were standard rather than costing extra. A redesigned 2027 model arrives next year and should be even better.

2026 330i xDrive starting price: $51,350

Edmunds says

Buck the SUV and truck trend and get an all-wheel-drive car or minivan instead. If our recommendations aren’t for you, there are plenty of other good choices like the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Mazda 3, Hyundai Sonata and Lexus ES.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds.

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