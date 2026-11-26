NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday sided against Democrats on the federal government's taxpayer-funded ads that promoted partisan messages and President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections, declining to extend a temporary ban.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C., said the Democratic National Committee hadn't shown a likelihood to prevail in the case. It had argued the TV spots were illegal government-sponsored propaganda intended to promote the president's campaign message just weeks before November's midterm elections. Her ruling comes after another judge in a similar case in New York also declined a long-term ban on the ads.

In her ruling, she noted that a previous temporary restraining order against the ads had been issued when the election was less than a week away.

“But the November 2026 midterm elections have come and gone,” she wrote, adding that the DNC was now claiming the party could be harmed by the ads in December congressional runoff elections or even because the 2028 presidential cycle has already begun.

“At this juncture and on this record, the court is unpersuaded,” AliKhan wrote.

Democrats sued the Trump administration in October after it began airing ads that were paid for at least in part by a $20 million Department of Homeland Security contract. In court papers, the DNC challenged at least 11 government-created ads that either aired on TV or appeared on Trump administration social media feeds.

Some of the ads glorified the president with highlight reels of scenic speeches, promoted his tax cuts and emphasized support for law enforcement. One of them repurposed a clip that had been used by Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, showing him walking down a hallway as his voice can be heard warning of a “final battle” against “globalists” and “warmongers.”

A spokesperson for the DNC, Angelo Fernández Hernández, said in a statement that the organization was “disappointed” by the judge’s decision, adding that the DNC “will fight on to put an end to the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine our democracy.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AliKhan in the earlier temporary restraining order blocked the Trump administration from developing, airing or distributing some of the challenged ads through Nov. 25. In the separate case in New York, the judge blocked a broader collection of the advertisements and required the government to pull three of them from official government websites and social media sites.

But in her latest ruling, AliKhan declined to issue a preliminary injunction against the ads.

The White House has defended the ads as public service announcements akin to what past administrations have made to promote various policies. But the recent ads differ from many past public service announcements because they don’t try to help the public benefit from specific government programs, the plaintiffs have argued.

Ahead of the ruling, the Justice Department argued in court papers that there was no threat of harm because the government had already ceased using public funds to air the ads and the midterm elections had passed.

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