JetBlue raises baggage fees for a second time as jet fuel prices stay elevated

JetBlue has raised its checked baggage fees for the second time this year, making it more expensive for travelers to check luggage just as the busy holiday travel season gets underway.

The new fees for tickets purchased on or after Nov. 3 mean most economy passengers flying within the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean will pay at least $50 each way for their first checked bag, up from $39 previously.

The price climbs to $55 during peak travel periods, including Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, if passengers pay at least 24 hours before departure. Those who wait until the final 24 hours will pay $60 during off-peak periods and $70 during peak periods.

At the start of the year, the first checked bag on most economy domestic JetBlue flights cost $35 during off-peak periods. But that was before the Iran war started in late February with U.S.-Israeli strikes and sent jet fuel prices swinging.

The fee for a second checked bag has also increased, starting at $70 each way during off-peak periods and $75 during peak travel. Passengers checking their bags at the airport can pay as much as $85 for a second bag.

JetBlue, which has its flagship terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, previously raised checked baggage fees in March. That increase helped set off a broader round of baggage fee hikes among major U.S. airlines, including Delta, United, American and Southwest.

The airline said in the spring that the increases are intended to help offset higher operating costs while allowing the airline to keep its base fares competitive. The Associated Press sent the airline emailed requests for comment Wednesday on the latest fee increases.

The war with Iran remains unresolved, keeping traffic largely restricted through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. The disruption has kept jet fuel prices elevated.

JetBlue executives said last week during the airline's third-quarter earnings call that demand has remained resilient even as fares have risen in response to higher jet fuel prices. JetBlue said its average fuel price reached $3.91 per gallon in the summer, up 57% from a year earlier, and is expected to climb to $4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85% from the same time last year.

JetBlue said some travelers, including eligible co-branded credit card holders and members of JetBlue’s loyalty program, can still check bags for free.

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