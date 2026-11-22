ATLANTA — An issue with Delta Air Lines' weight and balance automation system was causing flight delays Sunday at its hub in Atlanta and nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on X on Sunday that the airline was working to resolve the issues, and that the delays weren't related to any FAA air traffic systems.

Delta said in a statement Sunday that its teams were using manual workarounds to get flights off the ground while they continued to work to restore automation.

The airline's hub is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The delays come as Americans begin traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

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