Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble says she was shocked when philanthropist Melinda French Gates picked her to receive $20 million to donate however she wanted.

The psychologist, author and founder of The AAKOMA Project, a nonprofit supporting the mental health of young people of color, has long admired French Gates’ work, especially in the diversity of her support initiatives. Breland-Noble just never expected to be the focus of one of those initiatives.

“It really was shock and awe,” she said. “My mom just had a knack and a penchant for finding people that nobody else was helping and she would help them. And so for me, the excitement was I get to honor my mother’s legacy by doing the same thing.”

In 2024, through her philanthropic organization Pivotal, French Gates launched the $240 million Global Leaders program, where she gave $20 million each to 12 luminaries, including Breland-Noble, without warning or requirements other than donating the money by the end of 2026. It was part of her plan to donate $1 billion to support women and girls at a time when nonprofits focusing on their issues receive only about 2% of all U.S. philanthropic funding.

Now, with nearly all the money donated, Pivotal has seen enough to call the trust-based philanthropy initiative a “huge success” and is looking for ways to replicate it and encourage other donors to do the same.

“There are so many great ideas out there that might never cross my path but might cross someone else’s,” French Gates said in a statement to The Associated Press. “That’s one reason I started the Global Leaders program: to partner with experts whose firsthand knowledge could broaden Pivotal’s perspective and deepen our impact.”

According to Pivotal, the average grant the Global Leaders handed out was approximately $240,000, with 91% of the donations going to organizations that had not received funding from Pivotal before.

Haven Ley, Pivotal’s chief strategy officer, said a final report on the Global Leaders program will come next year, but that the organization is already looking for ways to build on it. “We did this not just for the impact," Ley said, “but because it was a model that was intriguing to us.”

French Gates said the different vantage points on the world’s challenges have made Pivotal more responsive and helped the Global Leaders be more impactful.

“For me, this is as much about expanding who gets to make decisions about funding as it is about where funding goes,” she said.

Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble cast a wide net for nonprofits to help

For Breland-Noble, being able to donate to others on a grand scale was a meaningful new experience.

Though she has been working in the mental health field for decades, she is relatively new to running her own nonprofit. Breland-Noble established The AAKOMA Project, which stands for African American Knowledge Optimized for Mindfully Healthy Adolescents, in 1999 as an academic research lab, only turning it into a nonprofit in 2018 so that it could put its research findings into action.

To donate the $20 million that French Gates had given her, Breland-Noble created The MATTIE Fund – short for Mindful Advocacy for Totally Transformative Inclusion and Equity, but also named for, and inspired by, her mother Mattie McLeod Breland.

The MATTIE Fund donated to well-established groups like Asian Mental Health Collective. But Breland-Noble made a point of expanding her donations to groups outside her network, searching Google and LinkedIn to find ideas. She asked her Instagram community for recommendations, as well as audiences at her speaking engagements.

Those searches led to her support of BackSpinz Music Academy in North Carolina, which trains young people to use their creativity, and Daddy Stroller Social Club, which helps new fathers deal with postpartum depression.

Breland-Noble said she was thankful to French Gates for the opportunity to give.

“She saw me and supported me and pulled me out – like a needle in a haystack,” said Breland-Noble. “I then had the ability to do that for somebody else.”

Jacinda Ardern took a tougher route for donations to build new solutions

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is also grateful for the opportunity to make $20 million in donations. And she knows she took the decidedly tougher route by not making large gifts to established organizations.

“I wanted to use this funding to achieve things that otherwise may not have existed were it not for this opportunity,” she said. “That took time.”

She began working with the International Rescue Committee on a program to prevent postpartum hemorrhaging for women in areas affected by war and other humanitarian crises, where 58% of maternal mortality occurs. The resulting Safer Births in Crises Consortium now focuses on preventing the deaths of mothers in South Sudan, Burkina Faso and Papua New Guinea.

What Ardern did not anticipate was that her donations through The Matariki Fund for Women would coincide with funding cuts for international aid. As a former prime minister who previously dispatched such aid, she said she had two distinct reactions to seeing life-saving programs cut.

“One is we’ve just got to get on with it. What do we do? How can we help?” Ardern said. “And then I think about how I can advocate for the restoration. How we can lift the profile of this collective approach to voters? Because ultimately, they’re the ones that demand from their leaders that we keep having this impact.”

Ardern said she has no plans to become a full-time philanthropist. She prefers her new job at the University of Sydney as a professor, announced last month.

“I’ll be working on empathetic leadership, but I’m also attached to the School of Public Health," she said, adding that she intends to continue working on global health issues. “My view is there is absolutely a role for political leadership to rebuild trust, reduce insularity, and reduce the grievance that people feel. Actually, what’s interesting is that the public think that it’s their job too.”

Model paves the way for more trust-based philanthropy

Gary Barker, on the other hand, not only used the $20 million he received from French Gates to expand his philanthropic work, he used it to convince other funders to also support his nonprofit.

Barker is the founder and CEO of the Equimundo Center for Masculinities and Social Justice, which engages men and boys in promoting gender equality, and launched the Caring Masculinity Fund to distribute French Gates’ donation.

“The Minderoo Foundation in Australia looked at what Melinda funded us to do and said, ‘Would you come do the same at the country level in Australia?’,” said Barker. “Her voice saying, ‘This is worth investing in and that this is not taking funds or attention away from women and girls’ is a political boost in addition to boosting our credibility as an organization.”

Barker said the experience has made him seek similar relationships with funders.

“We don’t want to go back to piecemeal fundraising,” he said. “We’re not gonna wanna do it any differently from here on out.”

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