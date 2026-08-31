France to supply Sweden with 4 frigates to bolster the NATO country's defense

PARIS — France and Sweden signed agreements Monday to supply the Nordic country with 4 modern frigates, strengthening the defenses of NATO’s newest member in the strategically important Baltic Sea region, where Russia uses key shipping lanes and airspace.

The signature ceremony took place during Emmanuel Macron's visit to Sweden as the French president pushes for greater European military autonomy to reduce the continent's reliance on the United States. The U.S. administration last week pressed European allies in NATO to demonstrate that they are strengthening their defenses as Washington shifts its attention to security challenges closer to home and in the Indo-Pacific region.

"These frigates will serve as platforms that will provide long-range capabilities at sea and protection against ballistic missiles," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said. The war in Ukraine "has shown us the importance of being able to defend against this type of missile.”

Under the 4.3 billion-euro ($5 billion) contract, France also will supply weapons and other equipment for the warships, which can carry air-defense interceptors capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, as well as torpedoes and long-range cruise missiles, according to French presidential officials. France also will provide training.

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French shipbuilder Naval Group is expected to deliver the first vessel in 2030, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the French presidency’s customary practices.

Macron praised a “major strategic cooperation” between France and Sweden. “We are thereby strengthening the European defense industrial and technological base," he said.

The agreements were signed aboard the Amiral Ronarc’h, the first in a new series of French “defense and intervention” frigates. The vessel was launched in 2022 and delivered to the French navy in October 2025. Sweden is buying ships of the same class.

Macron and Kristersson held talks aboard the vessel before a working dinner scheduled later that day.

French officials said the talks also were expected to include Sweden's participation in France's unprecedented initiative to coordinate its nuclear deterrence efforts with European allies.

Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Poland, Denmark and Norway also have expressed interest in the initiative. It allows France to temporarily deploy nuclear-armed aircraft to allied countries and enables partners to take part in French deterrence exercises. Allied non-nuclear forces also could participate in activities supporting France’s nuclear deterrence.

France is also turning to Sweden for defense equipment. It ordered two GlobalEye surveillance aircraft from Swedish manufacturer Saab in December.

Sweden formally joined NATO in 2024 as the trans-Atlantic military alliance's 32nd member, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality and centuries of broader nonalignment with major powers. Security concerns across Europe have intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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