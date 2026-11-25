PARIS — Several Eurostar trains between Paris and London scheduled Wednesday are being canceled because of an unannounced strike by some of its staff, the company said.

Eurostar said in a statement that due to the severe disruption other routes might be affected too. The company is advising travelers to postpone their journeys.

“Today’s cancellations are due to an unplanned strike so things are evolving and we’re adapting as best we can,” Eurostar said in a message on X to a customer.

Eurostar runs passenger trains between London and Paris and other European destinations.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.