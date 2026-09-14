European leaders meet as Arctic thaw opens shipping routes and Russian buildup stokes security fears

ROVANIEMI, Finland — European leaders were meeting Monday to discuss growing competition in the Arctic, where global warming is opening new shipping routes, governments are vying for vast natural resources and a Russian military buildup is heightening security concerns.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen were among leaders expected for the European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, a city perhaps best known for its Santa Claus village.

The two-day gathering that began Sunday comes on the heels of a Norwegian seizure of a Russian vessel earlier this month in the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard at the request of Ukraine, drawing the condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters as the meetings got under way that the Arctic was “very important" for European security and prosperity, and a “clear picture” and “common understanding” were needed.

“We have natural resources. We have new sea routes because of climate change. But also we have threats. That’s why we need concrete actions,” he said. “There is so much we can do together.”

The Centres for European Policy Network, a think tank, noted the “extremely dynamic backdrop” for the summit.

It cited factors like accelerating climate change, China's growing trade through the Arctic, and conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, which has raised the importance of the Northeast Passage for maritime shipments.

The meeting serves as a “dress rehearsal” for a looming revamp of the European Union's Arctic policy expected to be released this autumn, with security at the center of the strategy for the first time, the group said.

Climate change has been thinning the Arctic ice, promising to create a northwest passage for international trade and reigniting competition with Russia, China and other countries over access to the region's mineral resources.

Meanwhile, the European bloc has been grappling with its response to U.S. President Donald Trump's persistent pressure over Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU member country Denmark. He has repeatedly said the icy, resource-rich island should be part of the United States. Greenland's government opposes U.S. designs on the island.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered 200 million euros ($232 million) in EU support over the next two years to help Greenland tackle climate change, boost internet connections and improve hydropower plants, fisheries and education.

Separately Monday, President Alexander Stubb of Finland announced his country was joining France's "forward deterrence" program that aims to leverage the French nuclear arsenal for European defense. Ten countries have now joined, including Britain, Germany and Finland's Nordic neighbor countries.

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