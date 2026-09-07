EU seeks to reassure a Trump-rattled Greenland with promise of a new partnership and investment

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday sought to reassure a jittery Greenland with the promise of a stronger partnership and hundreds of millions of euros in investment following repeated threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to take control of the island.

During a visit to the capital Nuuk, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered 200 million euros ($232 million) in support over the next two years to help Greenland tackle climate change, boost internet connections and improve hydropower plants, fisheries and education.

The EU has increased its focus on Greenland since Trump began insisting that the United States should take control of the island for security reasons. His persistent claims raised sovereignty concerns and pushback from Greenlandic and Danish leaders and heightened tensions among NATO allies.

“Greenland’s future is for the people of Greenland and Denmark to decide. No one else,” von der Leyen said. “Territorial integrity, sovereignty, the inviolability of borders. These are fundamental principles of international law.”

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EU promises money for Greenland's development

Funds are also earmarked for better housing, support to small businesses and sustainable tourism. Von der Leyen also said that she wants to double EU budget support to Greenland to around half a billion euros ($580 million) from 2028.

"Greenland can count on the EU," she said, after signing an EU-Greenland declaration with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Greenland is a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Nielsen described the 27-nation EU as “a loyal and trusted friend,” notably at a time when the island faces “new challenges that we cannot tackle alone.”

“Through these challenging times, your support to us is unfailing,” he said. “You have stood by us and continue to stand by us. We feel it and are deeply grateful.”

Denmark and European allies resist Trump’s pressure

The Trump administration also leaned on Denmark. “We have been under pressure," Frederiksen told reporters. "It has been very clear, and we are very thankful for the great support we have received from our European partners but, by the way, also globally.”

Denmark and seven of its European allies sent a small group of military personnel to the island in January, publicly for military exercises focused on strengthening Arctic security, but with the intention of showing support for Greenland’s sovereignty.

In response, Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on them all: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. They condemned the move as undermining trans-Atlantic relations, and Trump eventually backed down after NATO agreed to boost security in the Arctic region.

Von der Leyen’s visit came as 11 NATO countries began military exercises in Greenland on Monday involving around 400 military personnel, including special forces troops trained to operate in Arctic conditions from Canada, Denmark and Finland. No U.S. troops are taking part in the Arctic Shield drills, which run Sept. 7-18.

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