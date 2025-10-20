Disney+ and Hulu cancellations rose after ABC briefly pulled 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

NEW YORK — Disney+ and Hulu subscription cancellations rose during the month that ABC briefly cancelled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!, " according to data from subscription analytics company Antenna.

Walt Disney Co. owns the streaming platforms and ABC. ABC pulled the show off the air for less than a week in September in the wake of criticism over his comments related the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Antenna estimates total cancellations in September were 4.1 million for Hulu and 3 million for Disney+. The “churn rate,” or the percentage of customers that cancel their subscriptions in a specific month, jumped from 5% in August to 10% in September for Hulu. That figure jumped 4% in August to 8% in September for Disney+.

However, signups were higher in September for both Hulu and Disney+ than the prior five months.

Antenna is a subscription analytics company that tracks U.S. consumer data. The data excludes subscribers in bundle deals.

In its most recent earnings report for the quarter ended June 28, Disney reported 183 million Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.

Disney declined to comment.

