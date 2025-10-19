A cargo aircraft skids off a Hong Kong runway into the sea, killing 2 people

HONG KONG — A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong runway into the sea when landing early Monday, killing two people.

The Emirates flight, arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.

Four crew members on the plane were rescued and taken to a hospital. Initial reports from police said two people in an airport ground vehicle were killed.

Emirates said the Boeing 747 freighter flying as EK9788 was wet leased and operated by Turkish cargo carrier Act Airlines. In wet leases, the company supplying the plane also provides the crew, maintenance and insurance. The airline said there was cargo on board.

Local Hong Kong broadcasters showed the aircraft partially submerged just off the edge of the airport’s sea wall. The aircraft’s front half and cockpit were visible above water but the tail end appearing to have broken off.

The crash occurred on the north runway of Hong Kong’s airport, one of Asia’s busiest. That runway remained closed, while the two other runways at the airport continue to operate.

Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said in a statement it was following up with the airlines and other parties involved in the crash.

