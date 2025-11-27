Black Friday: What time do stores open?

Black Friday has become something of an anachronism in the e-commerce era. The day after Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday shopping season, but retailers already have spent weeks flooding their websites and customers' email inboxes with early Black Friday offers.

While sales trends have been shifting, the best bargains may still be from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. That may be especially true for big ticket items, seasonal merchandise and the latest trendy products.

Consumer advocates note, however, that deep discounts are not a once-a-year opportunity. They advise shoppers to comparison shop, research price histories and to read the fine print to make sure they are buying what they really wanted at a good price.

That said, some people enjoy stepping out from behind a computer or phone screen to take in the holiday atmosphere and music at a local mall or shopping area. Some retailers are offering exclusives to get them through the door. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving reopen early Friday as retailers work to kick the holiday shopping season into high gear.

Here are the Black Friday store hours for some prominent national chains.

Best Buy

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Costco stores will open at 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods stores lists its hours as 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Black Friday, but says on its website that hours may vary by location and to check with your local store for specific hours.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store's regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.

JCPenney

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s

Most Kohl's stores will open at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Macy’s

Macy's stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club stores will be open during their regular hours.

Target

Target stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at their regular time.

Walmart

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m.

