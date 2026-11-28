LONDON — Argentina’s bid to temporarily block oil drilling off the nearby U.K.-held Falkland Islands was rejected Saturday by an international tribunal that rules on maritime disputes.

At a special hearing in Hamburg, Germany, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea voted 18-3 against Argentina's request to halt drilling at the Sea Lion offshore oil project in Falkland Islands waters, around 300 miles (480 kilometers) east of Argentina’s southeastern coast.

The dispute over the planned drilling revived memories of the bitter war the two countries fought 44 years ago over the islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas and which have been a British overseas territory since 1833.

In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves welcomed the decision and urged Argentina to respect the right of the Falkland Islanders, who number around 3,500 people, to “determine their own future” and end its wider economic pressure.

“This outcome is a vindication of the U.K.’s robust legal defence and strategy,” they said. “The U.K. has no doubt of our sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, our sovereignty and sovereign rights over the surrounding maritime areas, and the right of self-determination of the Falkland Islanders.”

Argentine President Javier Milei has vowed to penalize companies working on oil production around the islands and argued that the joint U.K.-Israeli operation is a "clear and present danger" to his country's claims over the islands.

Following the ruling, Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum are expected to push ahead with the plan under licenses granted by the Falkland Islands government and backed by Britain.

The U.K. has said drilling at the field about 220 kilometers (140 miles) north of the islands won't commence until March 2027 with extraction expected to begin a year later. Argentina considers the project an illegal exploitation of resources in waters it claims as its own.

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