Mass. man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking more than three pounds of crystal meth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Hector Gonzalez Michel, 35, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was sentenced in federal court in Providence to 121 months in prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement. U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. handed down his sentence on March 5.

“Methamphetamine trafficking continues to pose a serious threat to public safety and well-being of our communities,” Calenda said. “This sentence holds the defendant accountable and reflects the tireless work of our law enforcement partners to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs throughout New England.”

Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge, New England Field Division, commented on the adverse impact of methamphetamine in local communities.

“Trafficking pounds of crystal meth isn’t just a crime, it’s a direct attack on the safety and health of our communities,” Forget said in a statement. “When someone moves this amount of methamphetamine, the damage reaches far beyond one neighborhood. Our mission is to stop that pipeline and hold those responsible accountable.”

Court records show that members of the Rhode Island DEA Task Force developed information that Gonzalez Michel was preparing to deliver a substantial quantity of crystal meth to an individual in Boston.

Rhode Island and Boston DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police Detectives later intercepted the delivery as he arrived outside a Boston residence where he was delivering the drugs, Calenda said.

Police recovered approximately 3.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored inside a small cooler that Gonzalez Michel was carrying.

Gonzalez Michel previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

