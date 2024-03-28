Historically high inflation has put a strain on municipal budgets, with the rising costs of labor, goods and services, and materials. In general, local governments made it through the COVID-19 pandemic relatively well, with the help of billions of dollars in federal aid.

The economic aftermath, however, continues. And some cities continue to struggle more than others, particularly those that are poorly managed.

Stacker examined WalletHub's 149 Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America to find the most efficient cities in Massachusetts. Cities are ranked by their overall operating efficiency, which is determined by the quality of services and total budget per capita. The data was last updated in June 2023.

Factors used to determine the overall quality of city services rank and score comprise weighted average scores in six key categories, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Scores for each of the six categories were evaluated based on 36 relevant metrics such as average life expectancy, violent crime rate, quality of roads, and Moody's city credit rating.

Read on to see the best- and worst-run cities in Massachusetts.

#3. Springfield

- WalletHub rank: #72 of 149

- Quality of city services rank: 120

- Financial stability rank: 123

- Education rank: 130

- Health rank: 102

- Safety rank: 50

- Economy rank: 147

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 49

#2. Boston

- WalletHub rank: #63 of 149

- Quality of city services rank: 20

- Financial stability rank: 4

- Education rank: 143

- Health rank: 17

- Safety rank: 18

- Economy rank: 117

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 31

#1. Worcester

- WalletHub rank: #37 of 149

- Quality of city services rank: 41

- Financial stability rank: 91

- Education rank: 88

- Health rank: 28

- Safety rank: 26

- Economy rank: 111

- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 58

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 19 states.