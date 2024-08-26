Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +12.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#30. Waters Corp. (WAT)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$2.44)
- Market cap: $20.3 billion
- Headquarters: Milford
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$3.87)
- Market cap: $124.2 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$0.34)
- Market cap: $48.5 billion
- Headquarters: Burlington
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#27. HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$5.20)
- Market cap: $25.8 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Information
Stacker
#26. General Electric Co. (GE)
- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.80)
- Market cap: $185.7 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#25. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)
- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$0.92)
- Market cap: $116.6 billion
- Headquarters: Marlborough
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#24. Bruker Corp (BRKR)
- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$0.77)
- Market cap: $9.7 billion
- Headquarters: Billerica
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#23. Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$1.33)
- Market cap: $15.4 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Information
Stacker
#22. Dynatrace Inc (DT)
- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$0.66)
- Market cap: $15.0 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Information
Stacker
#21. Biogen Inc (BIIB)
- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$3.09)
- Market cap: $29.9 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
- Last week price change: +1.6% (+$4.40)
- Market cap: $35.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#19. Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Last week price change: +1.7% (+$3.40)
- Market cap: $10.6 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Stacker
#18. Novanta Inc (NOVT)
- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$3.22)
- Market cap: $6.6 billion
- Headquarters: Bedford
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#17. Teradyne (TER)
- Last week price change: +2.1% (+$2.82)
- Market cap: $22.2 billion
- Headquarters: North Reading
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#16. PTC Inc (PTC)
- Last week price change: +2.2% (+$3.75)
- Market cap: $21.3 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Information
Stacker
#15. MKS Instruments (MKSI)
- Last week price change: +2.2% (+$2.59)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Andover
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#14. Analog Devices (ADI)
- Last week price change: +2.3% (+$5.20)
- Market cap: $113.4 billion
- Headquarters: Norwood
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#13. Eversource Energy (ES)
- Last week price change: +2.6% (+$1.67)
- Market cap: $23.9 billion
- Headquarters: Springfield
- Sector: Utilities
Stacker
#12. STAG Industrial Inc (STAG)
- Last week price change: +2.8% (+$1.11)
- Market cap: $7.4 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#11. Entegris Inc (ENTG)
- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$3.51)
- Market cap: $17.6 billion
- Headquarters: Billerica
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#10. American Tower Corp. (AMT)
- Last week price change: +3.3% (+$7.15)
- Market cap: $106.0 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#9. Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$8.26)
- Market cap: $13.2 billion
- Headquarters: Norwell
- Sector: Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction
Stacker
#8. State Street Corp. (STT)
- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$2.86)
- Market cap: $25.1 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#7. Boston Properties (BXP)
- Last week price change: +4.5% (+$3.13)
- Market cap: $11.5 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#6. Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Last week price change: +4.7% (+$5.05)
- Market cap: $33.2 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Stacker
#5. IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$3.55)
- Market cap: $3.1 billion
- Headquarters: Oxford
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#4. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$7.10)
- Market cap: $13.4 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#3. TJX Companies (TJX)
- Last week price change: +7.2% (+$8.02)
- Market cap: $135.0 billion
- Headquarters: Framingham
- Sector: Retail Trade
Stacker
#2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$2.86)
- Market cap: $4.9 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#1. Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
- Last week price change: +12.9% (+$12.25)
- Market cap: $7.4 billion
- Headquarters: North Billerica
- Sector: Manufacturing