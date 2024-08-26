Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +12.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Waters Corp. (WAT)

- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$2.44)

- Market cap: $20.3 billion

- Headquarters: Milford

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$3.87)

- Market cap: $124.2 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$0.34)

- Market cap: $48.5 billion

- Headquarters: Burlington

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$5.20)

- Market cap: $25.8 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Information

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. General Electric Co. (GE)

- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.80)

- Market cap: $185.7 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)

- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$0.92)

- Market cap: $116.6 billion

- Headquarters: Marlborough

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Bruker Corp (BRKR)

- Last week price change: +1.2% (+$0.77)

- Market cap: $9.7 billion

- Headquarters: Billerica

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$1.33)

- Market cap: $15.4 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Information

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Dynatrace Inc (DT)

- Last week price change: +1.3% (+$0.66)

- Market cap: $15.0 billion

- Headquarters: Waltham

- Sector: Information

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Biogen Inc (BIIB)

- Last week price change: +1.5% (+$3.09)

- Market cap: $29.9 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

- Last week price change: +1.6% (+$4.40)

- Market cap: $35.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

- Last week price change: +1.7% (+$3.40)

- Market cap: $10.6 billion

- Headquarters: Wilmington

- Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Novanta Inc (NOVT)

- Last week price change: +1.8% (+$3.22)

- Market cap: $6.6 billion

- Headquarters: Bedford

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Teradyne (TER)

- Last week price change: +2.1% (+$2.82)

- Market cap: $22.2 billion

- Headquarters: North Reading

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. PTC Inc (PTC)

- Last week price change: +2.2% (+$3.75)

- Market cap: $21.3 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Information

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. MKS Instruments (MKSI)

- Last week price change: +2.2% (+$2.59)

- Market cap: $8.2 billion

- Headquarters: Andover

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Analog Devices (ADI)

- Last week price change: +2.3% (+$5.20)

- Market cap: $113.4 billion

- Headquarters: Norwood

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Eversource Energy (ES)

- Last week price change: +2.6% (+$1.67)

- Market cap: $23.9 billion

- Headquarters: Springfield

- Sector: Utilities

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. STAG Industrial Inc (STAG)

- Last week price change: +2.8% (+$1.11)

- Market cap: $7.4 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Entegris Inc (ENTG)

- Last week price change: +3.1% (+$3.51)

- Market cap: $17.6 billion

- Headquarters: Billerica

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. American Tower Corp. (AMT)

- Last week price change: +3.3% (+$7.15)

- Market cap: $106.0 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Clean Harbors (CLH)

- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$8.26)

- Market cap: $13.2 billion

- Headquarters: Norwell

- Sector: Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. State Street Corp. (STT)

- Last week price change: +3.5% (+$2.86)

- Market cap: $25.1 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Boston Properties (BXP)

- Last week price change: +4.5% (+$3.13)

- Market cap: $11.5 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Finance and Insurance

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Iron Mountain (IRM)

- Last week price change: +4.7% (+$5.05)

- Market cap: $33.2 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$3.55)

- Market cap: $3.1 billion

- Headquarters: Oxford

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$7.10)

- Market cap: $13.4 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. TJX Companies (TJX)

- Last week price change: +7.2% (+$8.02)

- Market cap: $135.0 billion

- Headquarters: Framingham

- Sector: Retail Trade

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$2.86)

- Market cap: $4.9 billion

- Headquarters: Waltham

- Sector: Manufacturing

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

- Last week price change: +12.9% (+$12.25)

- Market cap: $7.4 billion

- Headquarters: North Billerica

- Sector: Manufacturing