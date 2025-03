For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you'll find one that suits your brood.

#13. Franklin County, Massachusetts

- Population: 71,085

- Median home value: $248,500 (69% own)

- Median rent: $1,010 (31% own)

- Median household income: $64,949

- Top public schools: Conway Grammar School (grade A), Leverett Elementary School (grade A minus), Four Rivers Charter Public School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Deerfield Academy (grade A+), Northfield Mount Hermon (grade A+), Stoneleigh-Burnham School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Deerfield (grade A minus), Sunderland (grade A minus), Shelburne (grade B+)

#12. Hampden County, Massachusetts

- Population: 466,265

- Median home value: $228,700 (61% own)

- Median rent: $975 (39% own)

- Median household income: $61,310

- Top public schools: Amherst Regional High School (grade A+), Longmeadow High School (grade A), Williams Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (grade A+), Springfield Commonwealth Academy (grade A+), Pope Francis Preparatory School (grade A minus)

- Top places to live: Longmeadow (grade A+), Wilbraham (grade A), East Longmeadow (grade A minus)

#11. Berkshire County, Massachusetts

- Population: 129,089

- Median home value: $232,900 (70% own)

- Median rent: $943 (30% own)

- Median household income: $63,159

- Top public schools: Lenox Memorial High School (grade A), Mt. Greylock Regional High School (grade A), Williamstown Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Berkshire School (grade A+), Miss Hall's School (grade A+), Buxton School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Williamstown (grade A+), Lanesborough (grade A minus), Lenox (grade A minus)

#10. Barnstable County, Massachusetts

- Population: 227,942

- Median home value: $445,500 (81% own)

- Median rent: $1,408 (19% own)

- Median household income: $82,619

- Top public schools: Sturgis Charter Public School (grade A+), Nauset Regional High School (grade A), Orleans Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Cape Cod Academy (grade A+), Falmouth Academy (grade A+), Trinity Christian Academy of Cape Cod (grade A minus)

- Top places to live: West Falmouth (grade A), Mashpee Neck (grade A), North Falmouth (grade A)

#9. Bristol County, Massachusetts

- Population: 576,070

- Median home value: $339,900 (62% own)

- Median rent: $1,006 (38% own)

- Median household income: $74,290

- Top public schools: Oliver Ames High School (grade A), Easton Middle School (grade A minus), Mansfield High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Al-Noor Academy (grade A+), Bishop Feehan High School (grade A), Bishop Stang High School (grade A minus)

- Top places to live: North Seekonk (grade A), Easton (grade A minus), Mansfield (grade A minus)

#8. Dukes County, Massachusetts

- Population: 20,277

- Median home value: $857,600 (73% own)

- Median rent: $1,462 (27% own)

- Median household income: $77,392

- Top public schools: Tisbury Elementary School (grade A minus), West Tisbury Elementary School (grade A minus), Oak Bluffs Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Vineyard Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places to live: Oak Bluffs (grade B+), Tisbury (grade B), Edgartown (grade B)

#7. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

- Population: 792,647

- Median home value: $576,300 (36% own)

- Median rent: $1,761 (64% own)

- Median household income: $80,260

- Top public schools: Boston Latin School (grade A+), Boston Latin Academy (grade A), O'Bryant School of Math & Science (grade A)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+), The Winsor School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Back Bay (grade A+), Fenway (grade A+), Beacon Hill (grade A+)

#6. Essex County, Massachusetts

- Population: 804,598

- Median home value: $462,900 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,392 (36% own)

- Median household income: $86,684

- Top public schools: Pioneer Charter School of Science II (Pcss-II) (grade A+), Andover High School (grade A), High Plain Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Phillips Academy Andover (grade A+), Brooks School (grade A+), The Governor's Academy (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Andover (grade A+), Marblehead (grade A+), Wenham (grade A+)

#5. Plymouth County, Massachusetts

- Population: 527,602

- Median home value: $409,600 (78% own)

- Median rent: $1,406 (22% own)

- Median household income: $98,190

- Top public schools: Hingham High School (grade A), William L. Foster Elementary School (grade A), Norwell High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Tabor Academy (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A), Cardinal Spellman High School (grade A minus)

- Top places to live: North Scituate (grade A), Norwell (grade A), Hingham (grade A)

#4. Hampshire County, Massachusetts

- Population: 161,810

- Median home value: $299,600 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,152 (32% own)

- Median household income: $76,959

- Top public schools: Westhampton Elementary School (grade A), Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (grade A), Northampton High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Williston Northampton School (grade A+), The MacDuffie School (grade A+), The Hartsbrook School (grade A)

- Top places to live: Pelham (grade A+), Northampton (grade A+), Hadley (grade A)

#3. Worcester County, Massachusetts

- Population: 856,858

- Median home value: $314,900 (66% own)

- Median rent: $1,142 (34% own)

- Median household income: $81,660

- Top public schools: MA Academy for Math & Science School (grade A+), Westborough High School (grade A+), The Bromfield School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), Cushing Academy (grade A+), Bancroft School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Cordaville (grade A+), Westborough (grade A+), Northborough (grade A+)

#2. Norfolk County, Massachusetts

- Population: 720,403

- Median home value: $529,200 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,781 (32% own)

- Median household income: $112,089

- Top public schools: Brookline High School (grade A+), Sharon High School (grade A+), Dover-Sherborn Regional High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Milton Academy (grade A+), St. Sebastian's School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Brookline (grade A+), Wellesley (grade A+), Sharon (grade A+)

#1. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

- Population: 1,623,411

- Median home value: $575,500 (62% own)

- Median rent: $1,815 (38% own)

- Median household income: $111,790

- Top public schools: Lexington High School (grade A+), Weston High School (grade A+), Newton North High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Groton School (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+)

- Top places to live: Cambridgeport (grade A+), The Port (grade A+), Riverside (grade A+)