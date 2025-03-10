Barnstable Town 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Barnstable Town, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 56 °F on Sunday, while the low is 32 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 51 °F, low of 32 °F (49% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:42 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 51 °F, low of 37 °F (58% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:43 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 44 °F, low of 34 °F (59% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:44 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 38 °F, low of 34 °F (80% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:45 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 45 °F, low of 37 °F (80% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:47 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 52 °F, low of 41 °F (80% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:48 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 56 °F, low of 49 °F (91% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:49 PM