Barnstable Town 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Barnstable Town, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 56 °F on Sunday, while the low is 32 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 51 °F, low of 32 °F (49% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:42 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Marian Weyo // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 51 °F, low of 37 °F (58% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:43 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

VOJTa Herout // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 44 °F, low of 34 °F (59% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:44 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 38 °F, low of 34 °F (80% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:45 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Onishchenko Natalya // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 45 °F, low of 37 °F (80% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:47 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

STILLFX // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 52 °F, low of 41 °F (80% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:48 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

loreanto // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 56 °F, low of 49 °F (91% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:49 PM