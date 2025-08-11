Authorities searching for escaped inmate in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — The search for an escaped inmate in New Hampshire is continuing on Monday.
The Transitional Work Center in Concord has placed David Paul Hamilton, a minimum-security inmate, on escape status, according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
Hamilton, 27, was last seen getting into a full-size black pick-up truck, with a cap and aftermarket exhaust, at Calvary Cemetery in Concord around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 9, state officials said.
Hamilton is described as white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, a shaved head, and a beard.
Officials noted that Hamilton was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, black boots, and a black skull cap. Hamilton has several tattoos on his face, and both of his arms are completely tattooed.
Hamilton is incarcerated for second-degree assault, with a minimum custody release date of July 1, 2027, and a maximum custody release date of January 1, 2030.
Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts should contact the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at 603-848-2569 or call the local police.
