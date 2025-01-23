7 police officers wounded in San Antonio shooting

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Seven San Antonio police officers were shot while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and the suspect was later found dead inside an apartment after a standoff, the city's police chief said.

The officers were shot Wednesday night and a SWAT team was called to the Stone Oak neighborhood, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said early Thursday. After several hours, the suspect was dead but it wasn't immediately known how he died, McManus said.

He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

Earlier, McManus had said four officers were wounded and none of those officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening. In his later remarks, he didn't address the specific conditions of the officers.

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. Helplines outside the U.S. can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts.

